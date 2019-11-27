Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QXP ISIN: FR0012127173 Ticker-Symbol: 6OP 
Frankfurt
27.11.19
08:01 Uhr
3,560 Euro
+0,020
+0,56 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA3,560+0,56 %