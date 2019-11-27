Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 27 November 2019 it repurchased 180,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 177p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 11,236,812.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 11,236,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 32,432,465.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 27 November 2019 it repurchased 160,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 209p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 8,712,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 8,712,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 30,195,843.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

27 November 2019