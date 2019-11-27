Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2019) - Bond Resources Inc. (CSE: BJB) (the "Company" or "Bond") announces the appointment of Joseph A. Carrabba as President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Carrabba's appointment is the first of a series of events that form part of Bond's proposed transaction to acquire the rights to the Mary K Property in Idaho (see news release of November 15, 2019).

Mr. Carrabba is a mining executive with over 42 years of management and operational experience in the resource industry. He has served on boards of several listed companies including Newmont Mining, Key Bank, Lithium-X and Fura Gems. Mr. Carrabba is currently an active board member on NYSE-listed Timken Steel as well as TSX-listed AECON and NioCorp.

His operational experience is extensive, having formerly served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., President and Chief Operating Officer of Diavik Diamond Mines, Inc. and General Manager of Weipa Bauxite Operation of Comalco Aluminum.

Mr. Carrabba spent much of his career working for multinational mining operations in North America, Australia, Latin America and Asia. His wide range of experience also includes working on Health and Safety and Environmental and Social Responsibility committees.

Mr. Carrabba's appointment follows the resignation of Ken Sumanik as a director of the Company and the resignation of Robert Eadie as President and CEO. Mr. Eadie remains a director of the Company.

