Regulatory News:
The Vicat Group (Paris:VCT) (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) today announced its financial communication agenda for 2020.
Event
Date
2019 full year sales and results
February 13th, 2020 after market closing
Annual General Meeting
April 3rd, 2020
2020 first quarter sales
May 5th, 2020 after market closing
2020 half year results
July 30th, 2020 after market closing
2020 nine-month sales
November 3rd, 2020 after market closing
The entire Group's financial and corporate information, such as financial statements, presentations to investors or press releases is systematically updated in the financial information section of the Company's internet site (www.vicat.com).
ABOUT VICAT
The Vicat Group has over 9,000 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services, which generated consolidated sales of €2,582 million in 2018. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. Over 63% of its sales are generated outside France.
The Vicat Group is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.
Contacts:
VICAT INVESTORS:
STÉPHANE BISSEUIL
+33 (0)1 58 86 86 13
stephane.bisseuil@vicat.fr
VICAT PRESS:
ALIZEE REMAUD
+33 (0)1 58 86 86 26
alizee.remaud@tbwa-corporate.com