Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852366 ISIN: FR0000031775 Ticker-Symbol: 4HM 
Tradegate
26.11.19
13:59 Uhr
38,800 Euro
+0,450
+1,17 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VICAT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICAT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,500
38,750
18:56
38,500
38,750
18:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VICAT
VICAT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VICAT SA38,800+1,17 %