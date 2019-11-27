Regulatory News:

The Vicat Group (Paris:VCT) (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) today announced its financial communication agenda for 2020.

Event Date 2019 full year sales and results February 13th, 2020 after market closing Annual General Meeting April 3rd, 2020 2020 first quarter sales May 5th, 2020 after market closing 2020 half year results July 30th, 2020 after market closing 2020 nine-month sales November 3rd, 2020 after market closing

The entire Group's financial and corporate information, such as financial statements, presentations to investors or press releases is systematically updated in the financial information section of the Company's internet site (www.vicat.com).

ABOUT VICAT

The Vicat Group has over 9,000 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services, which generated consolidated sales of €2,582 million in 2018. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. Over 63% of its sales are generated outside France.

The Vicat Group is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005564/en/

Contacts:

VICAT INVESTORS:

STÉPHANE BISSEUIL

+33 (0)1 58 86 86 13

stephane.bisseuil@vicat.fr

VICAT PRESS:

ALIZEE REMAUD

+33 (0)1 58 86 86 26

alizee.remaud@tbwa-corporate.com