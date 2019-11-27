Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Nov-2019 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.0771 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1140100 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 31932 EQS News ID: 923265 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 27, 2019 12:08 ET (17:08 GMT)