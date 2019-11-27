Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Nov-2019 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.9178 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17598202 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 31978 EQS News ID: 923357 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2019 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)