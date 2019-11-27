Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc (TWNL LN) Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Nov-2019 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.8451 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2156147 CODE: TWNL LN ISIN: LU1900066033 ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TWNL LN Sequence No.: 31985 EQS News ID: 923371 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 27, 2019 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)