Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850628 ISIN: US46625H1005 Ticker-Symbol: CMC 
Tradegate
27.11.19
20:00 Uhr
120,08 Euro
+0,72
+0,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,16
120,32
20:20
120,12
120,34
20:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JPMORGAN
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO120,08+0,60 %