Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2019) - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that Barry Baim will transition from his current executive role as VP Corporate Development, and has accepted appointment to the Board of Directors of the Company effective today. Mr. Baim brings to the Board a deep understanding of the next steps required for the ongoing development of the Company's Record Ridge Mine and the commercial requirements of an evolving dynamic growth oriented global magnesium marketplace.

Baim has been a senior leader for Molson Coors, as well as an executive in the resource sector with companies in seismic, oil-sands mining services and production optimization. He is a past Director of Siksika Resource Development Ltd, Paradigm Chemical Technologies, Millennium Seismic and currently serves as a director for SGV Canada Ltd.

President and CEO Frank Marasco states "This announcement underscores the Company's commitment to augment the current strength of the board with relevant skills and competencies required for the next step in the strategic commercialization of the Company's mine assets."

Coincident with this announcement, the Company's Board of Directors approved the granting of 100,000 options to Mr. Baim. The options are issued with an exercise price of $0.15 per share and have a five-year term.

Further, it is with deep appreciation for his years of outstanding service and guidance, the Company announces that Ian Kennedy has resigned from the Board of Directors effective November 25, 2019. Mr. Kennedy has agreed to assist the Company through taking an advisory role, providing support, guidance and ensuring that the transition is as smooth as possible. His efforts have been instrumental in the mine permit submission, currently in its final phase and the extremely positive optimization results of the planned metallurgical process reflecting much higher magnesium yields and purity. The Company will conduct a thorough search for a qualified new Director, and with Ian's advisory support facilitate the orderly transition to a new Director. The Company thanks Ian for his professionalism and commitment to the success of the Company today and in the future while wishing him all the best.

In addition, the Company announces that is has accepted the resignation of Dwayne Vinck, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective as of November 20, 2019. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Vinck for his 12 years of service and all the best in his future endeavors. A search for his replacement has been initiated and an announcement will follow in this regard. In the interim, the Company has arranged transitional financial services to ensure the ongoing effectiveness of the organization.

The Company is looking forward to completion of the final step of the permit process and the move towards initiation of the mining process. The Company also announces that it has entered in an agreement to process 360,000 tons of mine tailings located on its Rossland Gold Camp property to recover base minerals, primarily Gold.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to locate and develop economic gold, nickel and magnesium properties.

