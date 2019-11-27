Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 520000 ISIN: DE0005200000 Ticker-Symbol: BEI 
Xetra
27.11.19
17:35 Uhr
105,65 Euro
+0,05
+0,05 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIERSDORF AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEIERSDORF AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,50
105,85
19:03
105,55
105,90
19:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEIERSDORF
BEIERSDORF AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEIERSDORF AG105,65+0,05 %
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC177,78+0,29 %