Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the addition of new services to its supply chain analytics solutions portfolio

As cognitive technologies and advanced analytics techniques become more commonplace in supply chain analytics, companies may see an explosion of further benefits.

In today's big data era, supply chains are increasingly becoming data-dependent and companies who cannot track and manage supply chain functions fall behind when it comes to making informed business decisions. Supply chain analytics acts as a nexus between industries and the gigantic troves of supply chain information lying at their disposal.

Quantzig's Supply Chain Analytics Capabilities

Quantzig's Supply Chain Analytics Capabilities

Inventory Optimization Purchase Order Flow Management Cost to Serve Optimization Quantzig's inventory optimization solutions empower organizations to strike the perfect balance of lowering their overall inventory investments while improving service levels. We can help you manage the purchase order life-cycle, right from creation through approval and delivery. A well-planned purchase order management system also reduces costs by centralizing your purchasing processes. Cost to serve optimization revolves around the analysis and quantification of all the activities and costs incurred to fulfill customer demand for products throughout the end-to-end supply chain.



According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "With every economy becoming globalized and businesses expanding their market footprint, logistics and manufacturing processes are becoming complex and challenging across industries."

How can supply chain analytics help your business?

Leveraging supply chain analytics can help you anticipate demand and predict and monitor supply and replenishment policies and plan the inventory flow of goods and services. Using analytics supply chain managers can reduce material purchases through improvements in supply chain practices and better price negotiation outcomes. Quantzig's supply chain analytics solutions play a key role in enhancing the performance of the supply chain by improving supply chain visibility, managing volatility, and reducing fluctuations in cost.

We are dedicated to developing and implementing customer-orientated solutions for the most complex supply chain issues in automotive, manufacturing, and logistics.

