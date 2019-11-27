Compass Datacenters Shortlisted For 2019 Data Center Dynamics Global Award

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / Compass Datacenters has recently been listed as a finalist for a DCD Award in the category of Mission-Critical Tech Innovation. According to Data Center Dynamics, this award "…recognizes cutting-edge technology solutions from the world of critical power, cooling tech, monitoring, and operational management systems. The winner will be the technology that in the opinion of the judges, makes the most positive difference to data center design, operation, and management practices."

Other finalists in the same category are Zutacore, Investec, and Teraco.

Last year's winner in this category was Microsoft, in collaboration with Eaton, for their submission entitled "Turning Tried-and-True UPS Technology into a Value-Generating Grid Asset."

The winners will be announced at the DCD Awards Gala on December 5th, in London at the Royal Lancaster Hotel which will be MC'd by Stephen K Amos and Ainsley Harriott.

The DCD Awards, which started in 2007, have served to recognize great innovations in all aspects of the data center industry from technological breakthrough to design and management contributions. Along the way, 139 winners have been crowned from over 1000 projects that were submitted, resulting in an estimated 1500 bottles of champagne being popped.

Founded in 2011 by CEO Chris Crosby, Compass Datacenters provides custom turn-key solutions for companies of all sizes from Edge data centers, to Enterprise datacenters, and Cloud/SaaS datacenters. For more information, visit compassdatacenters.com/solutions or follow @CompassDCS on Twitter.

