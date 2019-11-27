

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European markets finished mostly higher on Wednesday, with several markets closing near four-year highs.



The gains were fueled by easing tariff hostilities between the United States and China - although the upside was limited after data showed China's industrial profits sank at a faster pace last month due to falling producer prices and a slowdown in production and sales growth.



Germany's Dax climbed 50.65 points or 0.38 percent to 13,287, while London's FTSE gained 26.64 points or 0.36 percent to 7,429.78 and the CAC 40 in France eased 2.78 points or 0.05 percent to 5,926.84.



In Germany, thyssenkrupp tumbled 1.67 percent, while Deutsche Telekom soared 1.33 percent, Bayerische Motoren Werke jumped 1.26 percent, Deutsche Bank and Volkswagen both advanced 1.14 percent, Continental lost 0.93 percent, Infineon fell 0.54 percent, BASF shed 0.52 percent, Heidelberg Cement dipped 0.41 percent and Deutsche Lufthansa rose 0.12 percent.



In London, Rolls-Royce plummeted 3.51 percent, while Prudential surged 3.13 percent, British American Tobacco soared 2.90 percent, Auto Trader Group spiked 2.77 percent, Meggitt tumbled 2.31 percent, Compass Group skidded 2.09 percent, Vodafone jumped 1.75 percent, Rightmove climbed 1.50 percent, Royal Dutch Shell sank 0.86 percent, Tesco added 0.56 percent, Centrica fell 0.44 percent, M&G gained 0.42 percent and Carnival Corporation rose 0.18 percent.



In France, Capgemini plunged 1.91 percent, while TechnipFMC tumbled 1.33 percent, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain jumped 1.24 percent, Engie climbed 0.84 percent, Peugeot added 0.81 percent, BNP Paribas collected 0.65 percent, Credit Agricole gained 0.48 percent, Vivendi rose 0.28 percent and Sanofi fell 0.14 percent.



In economic news, Germany's import prices fell at the fastest pace in more than two years in October, data from Destatis revealed Wednesday. Import prices decreased 3.5 percent on year in October, faster than the 2.5 percent decline in September.



Also, France consumer confidence strengthened to a 29-month high in November, Finland's consumer sentiment improved in November after weakening in the previous month and Austria's manufacturing sector continued to contract in November.



