Enterprises across the globe are getting heavily reliant on construction professional services (CPS) for their construction project planning process. The implementation of these services is known to facilitate cost-savings during the execution of the construction project. Driven by this demand, CPS firms are leveraging advanced technologies 3D modeling and design virtualization to improve building design, planning, and implementation of construction projects. This simplifies the project implementation process and reduces costs.

The infrastructure construction sector is receiving a major financial boost from the government in the US for the modernization of the country's infrastructure that includes highways, bridges, airports, energy, rural infrastructure, and water resources. This will be the primary driving force behind spend growth in the construction professional services market in the US. APAC is expected to witness a rapid increase in spend growth momentum over the next couple of years. This growth will be attributed to the prevalence of favorable government policies and increasing expenditure in the construction sector.

Insights into the market pricing trends

The adoption of technologies such as BIM, 3D modeling, and design virtualization will act as one of the significant operational cost accelerators for suppliers. This is expected to increase service prices over the forecast period.



The rising shortage of skilled labor and the growing salaries of personnel involved in CPS will increase employee expenses incurred by suppliers. This will drive the procurement expenses of buyers in the construction professional services market.

What are the strategies to adopt to optimize procurement spend in this market?

It is recommended that buyers partner with regional suppliers who will have the liberty to serve buyers at low billing rates while protecting them during fluctuations in currency exchange rates in that region. Suppliers from the local region tend to have an exhaustive knowledge of the regional building codes and environmental regulations which enhances buyer's visibility on the entire project and contractual compliance.



Buyers must partner with suppliers who exhibit capabilities to handle large datasets. This is crucial in an age that is witnessing the necessity to analyze project-related data, track performance of resources and utilization of equipment, and monitor planned versus actual costs and schedules.

