Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Chief Administrative Law Judge Brenda Murray is retiring after 50 years of federal service, including 25 years as Chief ALJ of the SEC.

As the Chief Judge of the Office of Administrative Law Judges, Judge Murray led the office that is responsible for conducting hearings, issuing initial decisions, and adjudicating matters in administrative proceedings. She presided with impartiality and expertise over Commission cases against those charged with fraud and other violations of securities laws. During her tenure, the Commission came to rely on her clarity of opinions and thoughtful approach to this important role.

"Judge Murray's independent, fair-minded approach to the role of administrative law judge has served the Commission, and ultimately our nation's investors, incredibly well," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "Her role has been critical to the mission of the SEC, and we thank Judge Murray for her public service to the SEC and the American people."

Judge Murray joined the SEC as Administrative Law Judge in January 1988. She was promoted to Chief Administrative Law Judge on March 20, 1994. She earned her juris doctor from Boston University Law School and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Maryland.

The Commission has appointed the remaining three Administrative Law Judges to each serve successive 120-day details as Acting Chief Administrative Law Judge commencing Dec. 1, 2019, beginning with Judge Carol Fox Foelak followed by Judge James Grimes and then Judge Jason Patil.