

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) received another setback after the fuselage of a Boeing 777X split open during a stress test in September.



According to the Seattle Times, an explosive depressurization tore through the fuselage as engineers in Everett put the new 777X airframe through an extreme test of its structural strength.



A Boeing spokesman told CNBC that the result occurred in the final minutes of the aircraft test and it won't impact its already-delayed delivery timeline of the wide-body planes.



Seattle Times says it obtained photos that show the extent of the damage was greater than previously disclosed and earlier reports were wrong about crucial details.



'The test plane is a complete write-off, its fuselage skin ripped wide open just behind the wing. A passenger door that blew out and fell to the factory floor was a secondary impact of the initial rupture, which was located far below the door,' the Seattle Times wrote.



Boeing said in a statement Tuesday that while it has not yet completed a detailed analysis of the incident, 'what we've seen to date reinforces our prior assessment that this will not have a significant impact on the design or our preparations for first flight.'



