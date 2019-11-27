Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 509722 ISIN: SE0000722365 Ticker-Symbol: OMAX 
Tradegate
10.07.19
16:44 Uhr
0,630 Euro
-0,106
-14,40 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,613
0,668
10.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2019 | 21:29
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB: Correction: The CEO of Oasmia buys subscription rights in the ongoing rights issue

In a previous press release today, November 27, it was stated that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB's CEO Sven Rohmann bought 978,944 subscription rights in the company. The correct number should be 900,000 subscription rights. The error occurred due to incorrectly summed data by Sven Rohmann's bank.

For more information:
Urban Ekelund, IR Manager Oasmia
E-mail: IR@oasmia.com

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures and markets new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (OASM) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR).

Attachment

  • PM - CEO and chairman buys subs (ENG) Ny correction (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/67470046-a884-4f89-90fd-d6e0e3836fc4)
© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)