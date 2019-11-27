Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB: Correction: The CEO of Oasmia buys subscription rights in the ongoing rights issue

In a previous press release today, November 27, it was stated that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB's CEO Sven Rohmann bought 978,944 subscription rights in the company. The correct number should be 900,000 subscription rights. The error occurred due to incorrectly summed data by Sven Rohmann's bank.



