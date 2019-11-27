Web Presence: Gia Walsh Produced Drama Zola Enters Post-Production

The upcoming film, Zola, produced by Gia Walsh, directed by Janicza Bravo and with a screenplay by Jeremy O. Harris Andrew Neal and Mike Roberts, now in post-production ahead of release.

BRONXVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / New York independent film producer Gia Walsh, responsible for the likes of The Winning Season, starring Hollywood royalty including Oscar winner Sam Rockwell, and 2016 production Burn Country, starring Oscar winner Melissa Leo and Oscar nominee James Franco, has most recently set to work on the offbeat upcoming drama, Zola. Walsh, who's from Bronxville and is co-founder and partner of Gigi Films, located in New York City, New York, reveals more about the project, directed by filmmaker Janicza Bravo and with a screenplay by Jeremy O. Harris, Andrew Neal and Mike Roberts.

"Zola follows the story of a young exotic dancer who embarks on a road trip to Florida and gets far more than she bargained for," explains Gia.

The work, produced by independent film producer Walsh and directed by filmmaker Janicza Bravo, stars actress and dancer Taylour Paige, American Honey and Magic Mike star Riley Keough, actor Colman Domingo, and actor Nicholas Braun, who has previously starred in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Date and Switch, and How to Be Single.

Zola is directed by New York University's Playwrights Horizons Theater School alumna Janicza Bravo. Her first short film, Eat, premiered at SXSW. Her short film, , Gregory Go Boom, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. "Janicza made her feature directorial debut with the 2017 indie comedy Lemon," Walsh reveals, "which starred Judy Greer, Brett Gelman, and Michael Cera."

Lemon tells the tale of a man who must watch his life unravel after his girlfriend of 10 years leaves him. Zola, on the other hand, is based on the infamous Rolling Stone article 'Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Saga Ever Tweeted,' according to Gia Walsh. "The 148-tweet-long saga, back in 2015, even attracted the attention of stars such as Solange Knowles and Missy Elliot," she adds.

Fellow Zola producers, alongside Gia Walsh, include Christine Vachon, Kara Baker, and David Hinojosa and Vince Jolivette.

Among Walsh's other recent works is 11:55, which premiered at the LA Film Festival. Directed by Ari Issler and Ben Snyder, the movie won Audience Favorite Feature at Aspen Filmfest in 2016, and the corresponding audience choice award at RiverRun International Film Festival 2017.

Zola, which will distributed by A24, is slated for a 2020 release.

Gia Walsh is an independent film producer based in the Bronxville, New York area. Responsible for hit films including The Winning Season, The Art of Getting By, and Burn Country, Walsh is co-founder and partner of Gigi Films, located in New York City, New York. To learn more about independent film producer and Gigi Films co-founder Gia Walsh, visit https://gia-walsh.com/.

