China's thirst for Saudi Arabian oil continues to grow on the back of massive refinery joint ventures, and the nation is also drawing more crude from Russia, as imports from the U.S., Iran and Venezuela dwindle, fresh Chinese customs data for the year to November show. China imported 41.28 million tons of Iraqi crude oil in the first 10 months and 38.96 million tons of Angolan crude oil. In the first 10 months of this year, China imported 10.44 million tons of crude oil from the U.K., an 80% increase year on year.

