

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan plunged a seasonally adjusted 14.4 percent on month in October, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.



That missed expectations for a decline of 10.4 percent following the 7.2 percent increase in September.



On a yearly basis, retail sales sank 7.1 percent - also missing forecasts for a drop of 3.8 percent following the 9.2 percent jump in the previous month.



Large retailer sales dropped 8.2 percent versus expectations for a decline of 7.1 percent following the 10.0 percent spike a month earlier.



