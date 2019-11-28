Web Presence: Bryan White of Dallas Instituted Dosage Reduction Protocol for Antipsychotic Medications

Having worked as an internist for years, Bryan White of Dallas, TX has witnessed first-hand the effects of high-dosages in medication on patients, and seeks reform in specific areas as a result. Recently, he instituted a dosage reduction protocol for antipsychotic medications, specifically in dementia patients.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / Bryan White of Dallas is a medical professional who consistently encourages reform in medicine and prompts medical facilities to always stay at the cutting edge of technology. He graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch School of Medicine in 1992, and he has been in practice for nearly 30 years now, contributing outstanding healthcare throughout his career.

White warns against the pitfall of relying on a one-size-fits-all type approaches to care, and asks that all physicians upgrade their procedures as often as possible and reconsider their own methods over time. In this way, he believes doctors from any field can increase their capabilities and ensure that all patients receive the best care possible.

Bryan White of Dallas presented a dosage reduction protocol for antipsychotic medications in dementia patients to the Texas Medical Foundation (TMF) open forum, which was well-received by the other medical professionals in attendance. The idea quickly gained traction among his peers in the forum, and today, many Texas physicians are reconsidering the use of antipsychotic medications in patients with dementia.

Open forums like the one Bryan White of Dallas took part in allow medical professionals to present new ideas and collaborate on solutions that improve care in a variety of fields. Nursing home administrators and directors of nursing participated in the forum from all over the state.

The mission of the Texas Medical Foundation is to promote quality healthcare through contracts with federal, state, local governments, and private organizations. TMF partners with providers in a variety of settings to ensure that patients across the state receive the care they deserve.

The foundation has had a successful history that extends back across decades of improvements in the medical field; in 1984, TMF was awarded the Medicare peer review organization contract which allowed them to perform reviews for Medicare beneficiaries. Since earning the contract, TMF has evolved to also include quality improvement activities in hospitals, nursing homes, physician offices and home health agencies. Today, the foundation has grown to offer consulting services that ensure quality care at facilities all over Texas.

"It was paramount that we addressed the use of antipsychotic medications in dementia patients--as these medications increase mortality rates when given to these patients," says Bryan White of Dallas.

"Antipsychotic medications are used routinely in patients with dementia, a large majority of whom are residents in our nursing homes. I'm proud to say we are making real progress on this subject, and the protocol has already been successful in multiple facilities that provide care in locked units for people who suffer from dementia."

