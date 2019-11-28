The paper manufacturing market in Turkey is expected to post a CAGR of more than 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

End-user industries such as F&B, cosmetics, and consumer goods are exhibiting a strong demand for paper-based packaging products. This is due to benefits such as ease of handling, durability, and biodegradability offered by paper-based packaging products. Also, paper-based packaging products offer a higher degree of aesthetic appeal, increased product differentiation and brand awareness among consumers. Hence, the growing population and increasing demand for F&B and consumer goods, will boost the growth of the paper manufacturing market in Turkey during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the adoption of digital manufacturing for paper production will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Paper Manufacturing Market in Turkey: Adoption of Digital Manufacturing for Paper Production

Vendors in the market are increasingly adopting the latest technologies such as remote mill automation and forestry monitoring drones. These technologies are improving the value chain of the paper production process and helping users capture and analyze data from various machines and products in the paper manufacturing process. Also, the adoption of analytics and big data is helping manufacturers to identify bottlenecks in the production process, thereby improving the decision-making process and reducing production downtimes. This trend of digitization among vendors is expected to boost the growth of the paper manufacturing market during the forecast period.

"Rise in demand for lightweight materials and the growing preference for circular economy due to increasing investments in paper recycling and rising environmental concerns will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Paper Manufacturing Market in Turkey: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the paper manufacturing market in Turkeyby product (paperboard, tissue paper, printing and writing papers, and others).

The paperboard segment led the market in 2018, followed by tissue paper, printing and writing papers, and other paper segments respectively. During the forecast period, the paperboard segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to growing demand from the F&B, electronics, cosmetics, and healthcare industries.

