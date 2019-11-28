

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Mission Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (GD), announced that it has been awarded a $731.8 million contract for the Mobile User Objective System or MUOS ground system sustainment. MUOS System provides secure cell phone-like service to troops in the field.



The cost-plus-award-fee and firm-fixed-price indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity sole-source contract was awarded by the U.S. Navy on November 8.



The company noted that MUOS is a next-generation satellite communications system that provides secure voice and data communications for U.S. forces worldwide.



General Dynamics Mission Systems provides the integrated ground segments for MUOS, which will soon provide secure cell phone-like communications for warfighters on the move.



Most of the MUOS work will be completed in Scottsdale, Arizona, and completion is expected by November 2029.



The company noted that MUOS was recently deemed operationally effective, operationally survivable, and cyber survivable, following successful completion of its Multiservice Operational Test and Evaluation or MOT&E.



Manny Mora, vice president and general manager for the Space and Intelligence Systems line of business at General Dynamics Mission Systems, said, 'MUOS will provide our warfighters with the ability to communicate securely, anywhere, anytime, with voice clarity and data transmission speed similar to using a civilian cellphone. This capability delivers a whole new level of connectivity for troops in the field.'



