Top Roomba 960, 980 & i7 Black Friday Deals (2019): Top Robot Vacuum Sales Rated by Retail Egg

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of the best Roomba Black Friday 2019 deals, including instant savings on iRobot robot vacuum cleaners.

Best Roomba 900 series deals:

Save up to $250 on the Roomba 960 & 980 robot vacuums at Walmart - the 960 maps homes for efficient cleaning and has a recharge & resume feature for large floor areas

Save $250 on the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum - at iRobot.com (ends 12/7)

Best Roomba i series deals:

Save up to $100 on iRobot Roomba i7 & i7+ robot vacuums at Walmart - the i7 models use a premium 3-Stage cleaning system and dual rubber brushes allowing a thorough clean

More iRobot deals:

Save up to $150 on the Roomba 800 series at Amazon

Save up to 43% on Roomba 600 series robot vacuums at Walmart

Save up to 53% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon

Save up to $430 on a wide range of Roomba Robot Vacuum & Braava jet Robot Mop bundle deals at iRobot.com (ends 12/7)

Save up to 53% on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their latest deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The iRobot Roomba has become a household name for robot vacuums with different models catering varying needs. The Roomba 960 is the best all-rounder in the family with two navigation sensors. The Roomba i7 and i7+ are the most high-tech yet pricey options available while the Roomba 690 and Roomba 650 are the most budget-friendly.

