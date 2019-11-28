Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, Nov 28, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for October 2019 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's total domestic production volume in October 2019 decreased 13.5% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in October 2019]CX-5: 32,164 units (down 27.2% year on year)MAZDA3: 12,900 units (up 17.7%)CX-30: 10,873 units2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in October 2019 decreased 24.6% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in October 2019]MAZDA3: 14,340 units (down 19.9% year on year)MAZDA2: 6,169 units (down 36.7%)MAZDA6: 4,649 units (down 30.5%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in October 2019 decreased 14.4% year on year, reflecting decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.3% (up 1.0 points year on year), with a 1.7% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.2 points) and a 3.9% total market share (up 0.5 points).[Domestic sales of key models in October 2019]CX-30: 2,516 unitsMAZDA2 (includes Demio): 2,287 units (down 34.3%)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 1,900 units (up 46.2%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in October 2019 decreased 8.3% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in October 2019]CX-5: 28,233 units (down 27.3% year on year)MAZDA3: 11,090 units (up 12.4%)CX-30: 9,245 unitsIV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in October 2019 decreased 5.5% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, China and other regions.[Global sales of key models in October 2019]CX-5: 31,994 units (down 5.2% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 26,793 units (down 8.0%)CX-3: 11,933 units (down 10.6%)