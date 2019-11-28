Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AADD ISIN: DE000A2AADD2 Ticker-Symbol: IGY 
Xetra
27.11.19
17:36 Uhr
44,590 Euro
-0,070
-0,16 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
INNOGY SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNOGY SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,200
44,500
08:33
44,320
44,450
08:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INNOGY
INNOGY SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INNOGY SE44,590-0,16 %