Saviynt (www.saviynt.com), ranked in top third of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing companies in the US as well Deloitte's Top 500 fastest growing companies, and leader in converging Identity Governance, Application GRC and Cloud Privileged Access Management solutions, announced today that it has earned the prestigious position of "Overall Leader" in the KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass Report for "Identity as a Service IGA," produced by Martin Kuppinger. Read Full report here: https://learn.saviynt.com/kuppingercole-leadership-compass-for-identity-as-a-service-igaas-iga-2019.

KuppingerCole is an international and independent analyst organization headquartered in Europe. The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass helps IT organizations find the right path in the market by defining leaders in innovation and product features by evaluating capabilities such as managing access entitlements, always knowing the state of entitlement access, and enforcing access and SOD policies across heterogeneous IT environments.

"We are pleased to see Saviynt's vision to converge Identity Governance and Administration with application access risk, cloud security, and cloud privileged access in a single solution-- our Intelligent Identity Hub-- validated by the globally-recognized analysts at KuppingerCole," said Amit Saha, CEO of Saviynt. "Our ability to surface risk in hybrid environments through our industry-leading analytics and intelligence is providing end users the clarity to make informed, risk-based access governance decisions. We expand organizations' security posture with out-of-the-box regulatory compliance and standards-based controls to deliver customers a frictionless solution to support their transforming ecosystem."

Saviynt's identity analytics-driven access governance platform is a next-generation, cloud-architected solution that provides a holistic view of identity access to data, infrastructure, and applications running in both the Cloud and on-premise. The platform implements risk-based access governance processes so customers can be confident their deployments can meet security and regulatory requirements.

Along with earning the spot of being an "Overall Leader," Saviynt also ranked well in the following areas:

Product Leader

Innovation Leader

Saviynt was the only vendor to receive a "strong positive" rating in every category of KuppingerCole's comparative overview of the ratings for the product capabilities, reviewing Security, Functionality, Integration, Interoperability, and Usability.

"This report further validates the investments we have made in the EMEA region. Saviynt has expanded its operations significantly in the past several years, with a presence in multiple countries, creating a sizeable sales and support organisation, a flourishing partner ecosystem including both large integrators as well as regional boutique partners, and we have established a very significant enterprise customer base with major firms across all key industry verticals," said Yash Prakash, Chief Operating Officer of Saviynt.

About Saviynt:

Saviynt is the innovative, disruptive Identity Governance and Administration solution leader per industry analysts. Saviynt's third generation IGA product (Identity 3.0) is a hyper-converged platform that brings together intelligent Identity Governance Management, Application GRC, identity-centric cloud security and cloud Privileged Access Management (PAM). Saviynt enables organizations to leverage 'identity as the true perimeter' across a multi-cloud and hybrid IT environment and ensure appropriate access with its usage-driven identity intelligence and analytics. Saviynt provides industry's most comprehensive out-of-the-box continuous compliance controls library and cross-application Separation of Duties (SOD) risk rules for mission-critical applications such as SAP, Oracle Cloud ERP EBS, Epic, Cerner, Infor, MS Dynamics GP, PeopleSoft, Salesforce and Workday. Saviynt's identity 3.0 solution extends security for IaaS providers such as AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, and collaboration or data storage platforms such as Office 365, SharePoint, Box, NetApp and more. Saviynt has recently ranked in the top third of the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fasting Growing Private Companies.

For more information, please contact Sonia Awan at sonia.awan@saviynt.com or visit www.saviynt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005618/en/

Contacts:

Sonia Awan

sonia.awan@saviynt.com

www.saviynt.com