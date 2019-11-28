Acquisition of the activities of American company Jagged Peak, a specialist in e-commerce logistics, for $15 million

Extension of ID Logistics' geographical footprint to North America

New development opportunities for ID Logistics in one of the world's largest markets

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL) one of the European leaders in contract logistics, is announcing the acquisition of the assets of American company Jagged Peak, a logistics services company specialized in e-commerce, multi-channel and consumer products.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics commented: This acquisition represents an exceptional strategic opportunity to extend the Group's geographical footprint to a new continent. Beyond the American market, a country with very strong potential for our activity, this operation demonstrates the confidence and satisfaction of Nespresso, one of our long-standing customers who entrusts us with the management of its logistics flows in the United States ».

Founded in 2000 and based in Tampa, Florida, Jagged Peak is a logistics services company specializing in e-commerce, which achieved a sales revenue of $80 million in 2018 and has nearly 200 employees.

Jagged Peak distinguishes itself by its ability to deploy an offering of order preparation and distribution throughout the United States, either on its own or through a network of partners, thanks to an efficient organization and a unique IT system. This integrated management tool, which includes modules from OMS (order management system), WMS (warehouse management system) and TMS (transport management system), offers key e-commerce clients the opportunity to distribute their products throughout North America in record time.

A significant part of Jagged Peak's revenue is generated with Nespresso for its B2B and B2C activities, including through market place for American e-commerce leaders. As a long-standing customer in Europe, Nespresso is delighted to be able to rely on ID Logistics' expertise and to extend its partnership to the United States, which is one of its fast-growing markets.

Through this acquisition, ID Logistics is expanding the scope of its operations in the United States, paving the way for new organic and external growth opportunities.

The acquisition price of Jagged Peak amounts to $15 million and the closing of the deal is expected before the end of 2019 after approval by the competent American authorities.

NEXT REPORT

Publication of fourth-quarter 2019 revenues on 27 January 2020 after market close.

ABOUT JAGGED PEAK

Jagged Peak is an end-to-end e-commerce solutions provider, offering technology and services designed to create an e-commerce company that is scalable, profitable and heightens the customer experience.

Its e-commerce technology, digital agency services, marketplace management expertise, and fulfillment logistics infrastructure work in harmony to drive efficiencies and help clients' go-to market quickly domestically and abroad.

Jagged Peak delivers a complete, managed solution that supports your entire operation or individual solutions that support single functions. Whatever your need, Jagged Peak's portfolio of offerings and team of experts will create the driving force for maximum growth and competitive advantage.

For more information, visit www.jaggedpeak.com.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,410 million in 2018. ID Logistics has more than 300 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, and 20,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.

ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

