BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 1.45 am ET Thursday, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs has released Swiss GDP data. The franc traded mixed against its major counterparts following the data. While the franc changed little against the pound, it ticked up against the rest of the major counterparts.



The franc was trading at 109.58 against the yen, 0.9990 against the greenback, 1.2930 against the pound and 1.0997 against the euro around 1:47 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX