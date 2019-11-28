Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2019 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) is pleased to announce the appointment of RBC Capital Markets as the Company's Joint Corporate Broker with immediate effect. RBC Capital Markets will work alongside the Company's Joint Corporate Brokers, Berenberg and Peel Hunt LLP.

Anglo Pacific Group PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com Berenberg +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Ross Allister / James Bavister / David McKeown RBC Capital Markets +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco) +44 (0)20 3757 4997 Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

