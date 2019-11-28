Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2019
WKN: 871733 ISIN: GB0006449366 Ticker-Symbol: HGR 
Frankfurt
28.11.19
08:00 Uhr
2,150 Euro
+0,040
+1,90 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
28.11.2019 | 08:08
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2019 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) is pleased to announce the appointment of RBC Capital Markets as the Company's Joint Corporate Broker with immediate effect. RBC Capital Markets will work alongside the Company's Joint Corporate Brokers, Berenberg and Peel Hunt LLP.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / James Bavister / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0)20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/568409/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Appointment-of-Joint-Corporate-Broker

© 2019 ACCESSWIRE