Technavio has been monitoring the glass packaging market in Europe and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.39 billion during 2018-2022 at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005696/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled glass packaging market in Europe 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 80-page research report with TOC on "Glass Packaging Market in Europe Analysis Report by End-user (Beverages industry, Food industry, Pharmaceutical industry, and Other industries), Geography (Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), and Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022".

The market is driven by the rising compatibility of glass as a packaging material. In addition, the demand for sustainable packaging is anticipated to further boost the growth of the glass packaging market in Europe.

Glass is ideal for packaging as it is impermeable and non-porous in nature. It does not affect the taste or flavor of food products because it is chemically inert. In addition, the increase in environmental issues is driving the demand for environment-friendly packaging materials such as glass. It is rated highest in terms of safety by Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) ratings. Further, glass is completely recyclable. Thus, the rising compatibility of glass as a packaging material is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Glass Packaging Market in European Companies:

Ardagh

Ardagh is headquartered in Luxembourg and operates the business under various segments such as Metal packaging Europe, Glass packaging Europe, Metal packaging Americas, and Glass packaging North America. The company offers packaging products for several products such as Beer, Flavored alcoholic beverages, Spirits, Food, Wines, and Non-alcoholic beverages.

O-I

O-I is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers product such as Beer bottles, Wine bottles, Spirits bottles, Non-alcoholic beverages packaging, Pharmaceutical packaging, Food packaging, Tableware, etc.

Verallia

Verallia is headquartered in France and operates under the business segment Verallia glass containers. The company offers products such as glass bottles for the packaging of spirits, beer, oil, fruit juice, wine, champagne, cider, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Vetropack

Vetropack is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Glass packaging and Specialty glass. The company offers products such as Beer bottles, Wine bottles, Spirit bottles, Soft drinks and Mineral water bottles, Fruit juice and Food containers.

Vidrala

Vidrala is headquartered in Spain and offers products through the following business segments: Continental Europe and UK/Ireland. The company offers packaging for products such as Oils and vinegar, Beers and Spirits, Preserved food, Sparkling and ciders, Wines, and Juices.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Glass Packaging Market in Europe: End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Beverage industry

Food industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Other industries

Glass Packaging Market in Europe: Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Materials include:

Packaging Market Global Packaging Market by type (board packaging, rigid plastic packaging, flexible packaging, metal packaging, and glass packaging), end-users (food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Single-serve Packaging Market Global Single-serve Packaging Market by material type (flexible plastics, paper and paperboard, and other packaging materials) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005696/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com