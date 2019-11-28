AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results 28-Nov-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 28 November 2019 AEW UK REIT PLC (the "Company") Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 September 2019 Financial Highlights ? Unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") of GBP147.55 million and of 97.36 pence per share ("pps") as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: GBP149.46 million and 98.61 pps). ? Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP7.26 million for the period (six months ended 30 September 2018: GBP6.86 million). ? Profit Before Tax ("PBT") of GBP4.16 million and 2.74 pps (six months ended 30 September 2018: GBP11 .68 million and 7.71 pps). PBT includes a GBP2.41 million loss arising from changes to fair value of the investment properties in the period (six months ended 30 September 2018: gain of GBP5.65 million). This change explains the significant fall in PBT for the period. ? Unadjusted EPRA Earnings Per Share ("EPRA EPS") for the period of 4.37 pps (six months ended 30 September 2018: 4.10 pps). See below for the calculation of EPRA EPS. ? Total dividends of 4.00 pps have been declared for the period (six months ended 30 September 2018: 4.00 pps). ? Shareholder Total Return for the period of 5.50% (six months ended 30 September 2018: 3.56%). ? The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange was 93.90 pps as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: 92.80 pps). ? As at 30 September 2019, the Company had drawn GBP50.00 million (31 March 2019: GBP50.00 million) of a GBP60.00 million (31 March 2019: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 25.50% of the portfolio valuation (31 March 2019: 25.30%). ? The Company held cash balances totalling GBP2.01 million as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: GBP2.13 million). Under the terms of its loan facility, the Company can draw a further GBP1.64 million (31 March 2019: GBP2.31 million) up to the maximum 35% loan to NAV at drawdown. Property Highlights ? As at 30 September 2019, the Company's property portfolio had a fair value of GBP196.05 million across 35 properties (31 March 2019: GBP197.61 million across 35 properties) and a historical cost of GBP197.02 million (31 March 2019: GBP196.86 million). ? As at 30 September 2019, the Company's property portfolio had an EPRA vacancy rate of 3.96% (31 March 2019: 2.99%). ? Rental income generated during the period was GBP8.78 million (six months ended 30 September 2018: GBP8.46 million). The number of tenants as at 30 September 2019 was 92 (31 March 2019: 95). ? EPRA Net Initial Yield ("EPRA NIY") of 7.45% as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: 7.62%). ? Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term ("WAULT") of 4.33 years to break and 5.82 years to expiry (31 March 2019: 4.87 years to break and 6.10 years to expiry). See below for definition and relevance to strategy. Chairman's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period from 1 April 2019 to 30 September 2019. As at 30 September 2019, the Company has established a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a value of GBP196.05 million. On a like-for-like basis, the portfolio valuation decreased by 0.79% over the six months. The Company achieved EPRA EPS of 4.37 pps for the period, which represents a dividend cover of 109.3%, having paid dividends of 4.00 pps in relation to the period. This is an improvement on the EPRA EPS reported for the year ended 31 March 2019, which produced a dividend cover of 100.9% and reflects the success of key asset management transactions which have boosted rental income and maintained a vacancy rate below 4% by Estimated Rental Value ("ERV") over the six months to September 2019. The portfolio has a short WAULT of 4.33 years to break and 5.82 years to expiry, which we anticipate will provide the opportunity to add further value through an active approach to asset management. The Company's share price was 93.90 pps as at 30 September 2019, representing a 3.55% discount to NAV. Over the six month period, the Company generated a shareholder total return of 5.50% and a NAV total return of 2.79%. Financial Results 6 month 6 month 12 month period from period from period from 1 April 2019 1 April 2018 1 April 2018 to 30 to 30 to 31 September September 2018 March 2019 (unaudited) 2019 (unaudited) (audited) Operating Profit before 7,264 6,859 13,524 fair value changes (GBP'000) Operating Profit 4,901 12,334 17,226 (GBP'000) PBT (GBP'000)* 4,159 11,678 15,544 EPRA EPS (basic and 4.37 4.10 8.07 diluted) (pence) Ongoing Charges (%) 1.34 1.26 1.40 NAV per share (pence) 97.36 100.06 98.61 EPRA NAV per share 97.32 100.06 98.51 (pence) *PBT includes a GBP2.41 million loss arising from changes to fair value of the investment properties in the period (six months ended 30 September 2018: gain of GBP5.65 million). This change explains the significant fall in PBT for the period. Financing The Company has a GBP60.00 million loan facility, of which it had drawn a balance of GBP50.00 million as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: GBP60.00 million facility; GBP50.00 million drawn), producing a gearing of 25.50% (31 March 2019: 25.30%) loan to property valuation. The unexpired term of the facility was 4.1 years as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: 4.6 years). The loan incurs interest at 3 month LIBOR +1.4%, which equated to an all-in rate of 2.17% as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: 2.32%). The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates as it currently has effective interest rate caps with a combined notional value of GBP36.51 million (31 March 2019: GBP36.51 million), with GBP26.51 million capped at 2.50% and GBP10.00 million capped at 2.00%, resulting in the loan being 73% hedged (31 March 2019: 73%). These interest rate caps are effective until 19 October 2020. The Company has entered into additional interest rate caps on a notional value of GBP46.51 million at 2.00% covering the extension period of the loan from 20 October 2020 to 19 October 2023. On 9 October 2019, the Company announced that it had completed an amendment to its loan facility, increasing the loan to NAV covenant from 45% to 55% (subject to certain conditions). There are no changes to the margin currently charged under the facility. The long term gearing target remains 25% or less, however the Company can borrow up to 35% of Gross Asset Value ("GAV") in advance of an expected capital raise or asset disposal. The Board and Investment Manager will continue to monitor the level of gearing and may adjust the target gearing according to the Company's circumstances and perceived risk levels. Dividends The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying dividends of 8.00 pps per annum. During the period, the Company declared and paid two quarterly dividends of 2.00 pps, in line with its target. On 18 October 2019, the Board declared an interim dividend of 2.00 pps in respect of the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019. This interim dividend will be paid on 29 November 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 1 November 2019. The Directors will declare dividends taking into account the current level of the Company's earnings and the Directors' view on the outlook for sustainable recurring earnings. As such, the level of dividends paid may increase or decrease from the current annual dividend of 8.00 pps. Based on the current profile of the portfolio, the Company expects to pay an annualised dividend of 8.00 pps in respect of the year ending 31 March 2020, subject to market conditions. The following shows the dividend paid (in pps) in relation to each quarter from the Company's inception: Quarter ended 2015 2016 2017 January 2.00 2.00 April 2.00 2.00 July 2.00 2.00 October 1.50 2.00 2.00 Quarter ended 2017 2018 2019 March 2.00 2.00 June 2.00 2.00 September 2.00 2.00 December *1.33 2.00 *Note that the Company changed its quarter end dates starting in December 2017 and the dividend payment of 1.33 pps relates to the two month period from 1 November 2017 to 31 December 2017. Outlook The Board and the Investment Manager are pleased with the strong income returns delivered to shareholders to date. Based on annualised dividend payments of 8.00 pps, the Company delivered a dividend yield of 8.52% as at 30 September 2019. The Company was fully invested at the start of the period and achieved

November 28, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)