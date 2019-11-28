DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results 28-Nov-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 28 November 2019 AEW UK REIT PLC (the "Company") Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 September 2019 Financial Highlights ? Unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") of GBP147.55 million and of 97.36 pence per share ("pps") as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: GBP149.46 million and 98.61 pps). ? Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP7.26 million for the period (six months ended 30 September 2018: GBP6.86 million). ? Profit Before Tax ("PBT") of GBP4.16 million and 2.74 pps (six months ended 30 September 2018: GBP11 .68 million and 7.71 pps). PBT includes a GBP2.41 million loss arising from changes to fair value of the investment properties in the period (six months ended 30 September 2018: gain of GBP5.65 million). This change explains the significant fall in PBT for the period. ? Unadjusted EPRA Earnings Per Share ("EPRA EPS") for the period of 4.37 pps (six months ended 30 September 2018: 4.10 pps). See below for the calculation of EPRA EPS. ? Total dividends of 4.00 pps have been declared for the period (six months ended 30 September 2018: 4.00 pps). ? Shareholder Total Return for the period of 5.50% (six months ended 30 September 2018: 3.56%). ? The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange was 93.90 pps as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: 92.80 pps). ? As at 30 September 2019, the Company had drawn GBP50.00 million (31 March 2019: GBP50.00 million) of a GBP60.00 million (31 March 2019: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 25.50% of the portfolio valuation (31 March 2019: 25.30%). ? The Company held cash balances totalling GBP2.01 million as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: GBP2.13 million). Under the terms of its loan facility, the Company can draw a further GBP1.64 million (31 March 2019: GBP2.31 million) up to the maximum 35% loan to NAV at drawdown. Property Highlights ? As at 30 September 2019, the Company's property portfolio had a fair value of GBP196.05 million across 35 properties (31 March 2019: GBP197.61 million across 35 properties) and a historical cost of GBP197.02 million (31 March 2019: GBP196.86 million). ? As at 30 September 2019, the Company's property portfolio had an EPRA vacancy rate of 3.96% (31 March 2019: 2.99%). ? Rental income generated during the period was GBP8.78 million (six months ended 30 September 2018: GBP8.46 million). The number of tenants as at 30 September 2019 was 92 (31 March 2019: 95). ? EPRA Net Initial Yield ("EPRA NIY") of 7.45% as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: 7.62%). ? Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term ("WAULT") of 4.33 years to break and 5.82 years to expiry (31 March 2019: 4.87 years to break and 6.10 years to expiry). See below for definition and relevance to strategy. Chairman's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period from 1 April 2019 to 30 September 2019. As at 30 September 2019, the Company has established a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a value of GBP196.05 million. On a like-for-like basis, the portfolio valuation decreased by 0.79% over the six months. The Company achieved EPRA EPS of 4.37 pps for the period, which represents a dividend cover of 109.3%, having paid dividends of 4.00 pps in relation to the period. This is an improvement on the EPRA EPS reported for the year ended 31 March 2019, which produced a dividend cover of 100.9% and reflects the success of key asset management transactions which have boosted rental income and maintained a vacancy rate below 4% by Estimated Rental Value ("ERV") over the six months to September 2019. The portfolio has a short WAULT of 4.33 years to break and 5.82 years to expiry, which we anticipate will provide the opportunity to add further value through an active approach to asset management. The Company's share price was 93.90 pps as at 30 September 2019, representing a 3.55% discount to NAV. Over the six month period, the Company generated a shareholder total return of 5.50% and a NAV total return of 2.79%. Financial Results 6 month 6 month 12 month period from period from period from 1 April 2019 1 April 2018 1 April 2018 to 30 to 30 to 31 September September 2018 March 2019 (unaudited) 2019 (unaudited) (audited) Operating Profit before 7,264 6,859 13,524 fair value changes (GBP'000) Operating Profit 4,901 12,334 17,226 (GBP'000) PBT (GBP'000)* 4,159 11,678 15,544 EPRA EPS (basic and 4.37 4.10 8.07 diluted) (pence) Ongoing Charges (%) 1.34 1.26 1.40 NAV per share (pence) 97.36 100.06 98.61 EPRA NAV per share 97.32 100.06 98.51 (pence) *PBT includes a GBP2.41 million loss arising from changes to fair value of the investment properties in the period (six months ended 30 September 2018: gain of GBP5.65 million). This change explains the significant fall in PBT for the period. Financing The Company has a GBP60.00 million loan facility, of which it had drawn a balance of GBP50.00 million as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: GBP60.00 million facility; GBP50.00 million drawn), producing a gearing of 25.50% (31 March 2019: 25.30%) loan to property valuation. The unexpired term of the facility was 4.1 years as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: 4.6 years). The loan incurs interest at 3 month LIBOR +1.4%, which equated to an all-in rate of 2.17% as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: 2.32%). The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates as it currently has effective interest rate caps with a combined notional value of GBP36.51 million (31 March 2019: GBP36.51 million), with GBP26.51 million capped at 2.50% and GBP10.00 million capped at 2.00%, resulting in the loan being 73% hedged (31 March 2019: 73%). These interest rate caps are effective until 19 October 2020. The Company has entered into additional interest rate caps on a notional value of GBP46.51 million at 2.00% covering the extension period of the loan from 20 October 2020 to 19 October 2023. On 9 October 2019, the Company announced that it had completed an amendment to its loan facility, increasing the loan to NAV covenant from 45% to 55% (subject to certain conditions). There are no changes to the margin currently charged under the facility. The long term gearing target remains 25% or less, however the Company can borrow up to 35% of Gross Asset Value ("GAV") in advance of an expected capital raise or asset disposal. The Board and Investment Manager will continue to monitor the level of gearing and may adjust the target gearing according to the Company's circumstances and perceived risk levels. Dividends The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying dividends of 8.00 pps per annum. During the period, the Company declared and paid two quarterly dividends of 2.00 pps, in line with its target. On 18 October 2019, the Board declared an interim dividend of 2.00 pps in respect of the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019. This interim dividend will be paid on 29 November 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 1 November 2019. The Directors will declare dividends taking into account the current level of the Company's earnings and the Directors' view on the outlook for sustainable recurring earnings. As such, the level of dividends paid may increase or decrease from the current annual dividend of 8.00 pps. Based on the current profile of the portfolio, the Company expects to pay an annualised dividend of 8.00 pps in respect of the year ending 31 March 2020, subject to market conditions. The following shows the dividend paid (in pps) in relation to each quarter from the Company's inception: Quarter ended 2015 2016 2017 January 2.00 2.00 April 2.00 2.00 July 2.00 2.00 October 1.50 2.00 2.00 Quarter ended 2017 2018 2019 March 2.00 2.00 June 2.00 2.00 September 2.00 2.00 December *1.33 2.00 *Note that the Company changed its quarter end dates starting in December 2017 and the dividend payment of 1.33 pps relates to the two month period from 1 November 2017 to 31 December 2017. Outlook The Board and the Investment Manager are pleased with the strong income returns delivered to shareholders to date. Based on annualised dividend payments of 8.00 pps, the Company delivered a dividend yield of 8.52% as at 30 September 2019. The Company was fully invested at the start of the period and achieved

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

returns during the period which fully covered its dividend payments. The Board expects this level of returns to continue, based on the projected income from the portfolio which had a NIY of 7.45% and a Reversionary Yield of 7.82% as at 30 September 2019. In the wider political and economic environment, the country is preparing for a general election on 12 December 2019. The outcome of this should provide better clarity to the ongoing Brexit debate, for which the deadline to reach an agreement with the EU has been pushed back to 31 January 2020. It is hoped that the coming months will see an end to the continued uncertainty which has hampered the investment markets. Looking forward, our focus remains on continuing to grow the Company as part of the 12 month share-issuance programme, closing on 28 February 2020, as set out in the Company's Prospectus, subject to market conditions. Subject to future fund raising, the Investment Manager will focus on finding further acquisitions which will deliver an attractive return as part of a well-diversified portfolio. There will be a continuation vote at the AGM of the Company to be held in 2020, under the provisions of the Articles, at which the Board will propose an ordinary resolution that the Company continue its business as presently constituted. Board Composition James Hyslop retired from the Board at the AGM on 12 September 2019. The Board expresses its appreciation for his valuable contribution to the Company since its IPO in 2015. The Board will instigate a search for a replacement independent non-executive Director at an appropriate time. Mark Burton Chairman 27 November 2019 Key Performance Indicators KPI AND DEFINITION RELEVANCE TO PERFORMANCE STRATEGY 1. EPRA NIY* The NIY is in line 7.45% with the Company's target dividend yield meaning that, Annualised rental after costs, the at 30 September 2019 income based on the Company should have (31 March 2019: cash rents passing at the ability to meet 7.62%). the balance sheet its target dividend date, less through property non-recoverable income. property expense, divided by the market value of the property, increased with (estimated) purchasers' costs. 2. True Equivalent A True Equivalent 7.93% Yield Yield profile in line with the Company's target dividend yield at 30 September 2019 The average weighted shows that, after (31 March 2019: return a property costs, the Company 7.94%). will produce should have the according to the ability to meet its present income and proposed dividend estimated rental through property value assumptions, income. assuming the income is received quarterly in advance. 3. Reversionary Yield A Reversionary 7.82% Yield profile that is in line with an Initial Yield The expected return profile shows a at 30 September 2019 the property will potentially (31 March 2019: provide once rack sustainable income 7.75%). rented. stream that can be used to meet dividends past the expiry of a property's current leasing arrangements. 4. WAULT to expiry The Investment 5.82 years Manager believes that current market conditions present The average lease an opportunity at 30 September 2019 term remaining to whereby assets with (31 March 2019: 6.10 expiry across the a shorter unexpired years). portfolio, weighted lease term are by contracted rent. often mispriced. It is also the Investment Manager's view that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset management as it allows the Investment Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent-review mechanisms. 5. WAULT to break The Investment 4.33 years Manager believes that current market conditions present The average lease an opportunity at 30 September 2019 term remaining to whereby assets with (31 March 2019: 4.87 break, across the a shorter unexpired years). portfolio weighted by lease term are contracted rent. often mispriced. It is also the Investment Manager's view that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset management as it allows the Investment Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent-review mechanisms. 6. NAV The change in NAV GBP147.55 million reflects the Company's ability to grow the NAV is the value of portfolio and add at 30 September 2019 an entity's assets value to it (31 March 2019: minus the value of throughout the life GBP149.46 million). its liabilities. cycle of its assets. 7. Leverage (Loan to The Company 25.50% property valuation) utilises borrowings to enhance returns over the medium term. Borrowings at 30 September 2019 The proportion of the will not exceed 35% (31 March 2019: property portfolio of GAV (measured at 25.30%). that is funded by drawdown) with a borrowings. long term target of 25% or less of GAV. 8. Vacant ERV The Company's aim 3.96% is to minimise vacancy of the properties. A low The space in the level of structural at 30 September 2019 property portfolio vacancy provides an (31 March 2019: which is currently opportunity for the 2.99%). unlet, as a Company to capture percentage of the rental uplifts and total ERV of the manage the mix of portfolio. tenants within a property. 9. Dividend The dividend 4.00 pps reflects the Company's ability to deliver a Dividends declared in sustainable income for the six months to relation to the year. stream from its 30 September 2019. The Company targets a portfolio. dividend of 8.00 pps per annum. This supports an annualised target of 8.00 pps (six months to 30 September 2018: 4.00 pps). 10. Ongoing Charges The Ongoing Charges 1.34% ratio provides a measure of total costs associated The ratio of total with managing and for the six months to administration and operating the 30 September 2019 operating costs Company, which (six months to 30 expressed as a includes the September 2018: percentage of average management fees due 1.26%). NAV throughout the to the Investment period. Manager. This measure is to provide investors with a clear picture of operational costs involved in running the Company. 11. PBT The PBT is an GBP4.16 million indication of the Company's financial performance for the PBT is a period in which its for the six months to profitability measure strategy is 30 September 2019 which considers the exercised. (six months to 30 Company's profit September 2018: including fair value GBP11.68 million). changes before the payment of income tax. 12. Shareholder Total This reflects the 5.50% Return return seen by shareholders on their shareholdings through share price for the six months to The percentage change movements and 30 September 2019 in the share price dividends received. (six months to 30 assuming dividends September 2018: are reinvested to 3.56%). purchase additional Ordinary Shares. 13. EPRA EPS This reflects the 4.37 pps Company's ability to generate earnings from the Earnings from core portfolio which for the six months to operational underpins 30 September 2019 activities. A key dividends. (six months to 30 measure of a September 2018: 4.10 company's underlying pps). operating results from its property rental business and an indication of the extent to which current dividend payments are supported by earnings. See note 7.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)