DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results 28-Nov-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 28 November 2019 AEW UK REIT PLC (the "Company") Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 September 2019 Financial Highlights ? Unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") of GBP147.55 million and of 97.36 pence per share ("pps") as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: GBP149.46 million and 98.61 pps). ? Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP7.26 million for the period (six months ended 30 September 2018: GBP6.86 million). ? Profit Before Tax ("PBT") of GBP4.16 million and 2.74 pps (six months ended 30 September 2018: GBP11 .68 million and 7.71 pps). PBT includes a GBP2.41 million loss arising from changes to fair value of the investment properties in the period (six months ended 30 September 2018: gain of GBP5.65 million). This change explains the significant fall in PBT for the period. ? Unadjusted EPRA Earnings Per Share ("EPRA EPS") for the period of 4.37 pps (six months ended 30 September 2018: 4.10 pps). See below for the calculation of EPRA EPS. ? Total dividends of 4.00 pps have been declared for the period (six months ended 30 September 2018: 4.00 pps). ? Shareholder Total Return for the period of 5.50% (six months ended 30 September 2018: 3.56%). ? The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange was 93.90 pps as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: 92.80 pps). ? As at 30 September 2019, the Company had drawn GBP50.00 million (31 March 2019: GBP50.00 million) of a GBP60.00 million (31 March 2019: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 25.50% of the portfolio valuation (31 March 2019: 25.30%). ? The Company held cash balances totalling GBP2.01 million as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: GBP2.13 million). Under the terms of its loan facility, the Company can draw a further GBP1.64 million (31 March 2019: GBP2.31 million) up to the maximum 35% loan to NAV at drawdown. Property Highlights ? As at 30 September 2019, the Company's property portfolio had a fair value of GBP196.05 million across 35 properties (31 March 2019: GBP197.61 million across 35 properties) and a historical cost of GBP197.02 million (31 March 2019: GBP196.86 million). ? As at 30 September 2019, the Company's property portfolio had an EPRA vacancy rate of 3.96% (31 March 2019: 2.99%). ? Rental income generated during the period was GBP8.78 million (six months ended 30 September 2018: GBP8.46 million). The number of tenants as at 30 September 2019 was 92 (31 March 2019: 95). ? EPRA Net Initial Yield ("EPRA NIY") of 7.45% as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: 7.62%). ? Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term ("WAULT") of 4.33 years to break and 5.82 years to expiry (31 March 2019: 4.87 years to break and 6.10 years to expiry). See below for definition and relevance to strategy. Chairman's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period from 1 April 2019 to 30 September 2019. As at 30 September 2019, the Company has established a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a value of GBP196.05 million. On a like-for-like basis, the portfolio valuation decreased by 0.79% over the six months. The Company achieved EPRA EPS of 4.37 pps for the period, which represents a dividend cover of 109.3%, having paid dividends of 4.00 pps in relation to the period. This is an improvement on the EPRA EPS reported for the year ended 31 March 2019, which produced a dividend cover of 100.9% and reflects the success of key asset management transactions which have boosted rental income and maintained a vacancy rate below 4% by Estimated Rental Value ("ERV") over the six months to September 2019. The portfolio has a short WAULT of 4.33 years to break and 5.82 years to expiry, which we anticipate will provide the opportunity to add further value through an active approach to asset management. The Company's share price was 93.90 pps as at 30 September 2019, representing a 3.55% discount to NAV. Over the six month period, the Company generated a shareholder total return of 5.50% and a NAV total return of 2.79%. Financial Results 6 month 6 month 12 month period from period from period from 1 April 2019 1 April 2018 1 April 2018 to 30 to 30 to 31 September September 2018 March 2019 (unaudited) 2019 (unaudited) (audited) Operating Profit before 7,264 6,859 13,524 fair value changes (GBP'000) Operating Profit 4,901 12,334 17,226 (GBP'000) PBT (GBP'000)* 4,159 11,678 15,544 EPRA EPS (basic and 4.37 4.10 8.07 diluted) (pence) Ongoing Charges (%) 1.34 1.26 1.40 NAV per share (pence) 97.36 100.06 98.61 EPRA NAV per share 97.32 100.06 98.51 (pence) *PBT includes a GBP2.41 million loss arising from changes to fair value of the investment properties in the period (six months ended 30 September 2018: gain of GBP5.65 million). This change explains the significant fall in PBT for the period. Financing The Company has a GBP60.00 million loan facility, of which it had drawn a balance of GBP50.00 million as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: GBP60.00 million facility; GBP50.00 million drawn), producing a gearing of 25.50% (31 March 2019: 25.30%) loan to property valuation. The unexpired term of the facility was 4.1 years as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: 4.6 years). The loan incurs interest at 3 month LIBOR +1.4%, which equated to an all-in rate of 2.17% as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: 2.32%). The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates as it currently has effective interest rate caps with a combined notional value of GBP36.51 million (31 March 2019: GBP36.51 million), with GBP26.51 million capped at 2.50% and GBP10.00 million capped at 2.00%, resulting in the loan being 73% hedged (31 March 2019: 73%). These interest rate caps are effective until 19 October 2020. The Company has entered into additional interest rate caps on a notional value of GBP46.51 million at 2.00% covering the extension period of the loan from 20 October 2020 to 19 October 2023. On 9 October 2019, the Company announced that it had completed an amendment to its loan facility, increasing the loan to NAV covenant from 45% to 55% (subject to certain conditions). There are no changes to the margin currently charged under the facility. The long term gearing target remains 25% or less, however the Company can borrow up to 35% of Gross Asset Value ("GAV") in advance of an expected capital raise or asset disposal. The Board and Investment Manager will continue to monitor the level of gearing and may adjust the target gearing according to the Company's circumstances and perceived risk levels. Dividends The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying dividends of 8.00 pps per annum. During the period, the Company declared and paid two quarterly dividends of 2.00 pps, in line with its target. On 18 October 2019, the Board declared an interim dividend of 2.00 pps in respect of the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019. This interim dividend will be paid on 29 November 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 1 November 2019. The Directors will declare dividends taking into account the current level of the Company's earnings and the Directors' view on the outlook for sustainable recurring earnings. As such, the level of dividends paid may increase or decrease from the current annual dividend of 8.00 pps. Based on the current profile of the portfolio, the Company expects to pay an annualised dividend of 8.00 pps in respect of the year ending 31 March 2020, subject to market conditions. The following shows the dividend paid (in pps) in relation to each quarter from the Company's inception: Quarter ended 2015 2016 2017 January 2.00 2.00 April 2.00 2.00 July 2.00 2.00 October 1.50 2.00 2.00 Quarter ended 2017 2018 2019 March 2.00 2.00 June 2.00 2.00 September 2.00 2.00 December *1.33 2.00 *Note that the Company changed its quarter end dates starting in December 2017 and the dividend payment of 1.33 pps relates to the two month period from 1 November 2017 to 31 December 2017. Outlook The Board and the Investment Manager are pleased with the strong income returns delivered to shareholders to date. Based on annualised dividend payments of 8.00 pps, the Company delivered a dividend yield of 8.52% as at 30 September 2019. The Company was fully invested at the start of the period and achieved

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results -2-

returns during the period which fully covered its dividend payments. The Board expects this level of returns to continue, based on the projected income from the portfolio which had a NIY of 7.45% and a Reversionary Yield of 7.82% as at 30 September 2019. In the wider political and economic environment, the country is preparing for a general election on 12 December 2019. The outcome of this should provide better clarity to the ongoing Brexit debate, for which the deadline to reach an agreement with the EU has been pushed back to 31 January 2020. It is hoped that the coming months will see an end to the continued uncertainty which has hampered the investment markets. Looking forward, our focus remains on continuing to grow the Company as part of the 12 month share-issuance programme, closing on 28 February 2020, as set out in the Company's Prospectus, subject to market conditions. Subject to future fund raising, the Investment Manager will focus on finding further acquisitions which will deliver an attractive return as part of a well-diversified portfolio. There will be a continuation vote at the AGM of the Company to be held in 2020, under the provisions of the Articles, at which the Board will propose an ordinary resolution that the Company continue its business as presently constituted. Board Composition James Hyslop retired from the Board at the AGM on 12 September 2019. The Board expresses its appreciation for his valuable contribution to the Company since its IPO in 2015. The Board will instigate a search for a replacement independent non-executive Director at an appropriate time. Mark Burton Chairman 27 November 2019 Key Performance Indicators KPI AND DEFINITION RELEVANCE TO PERFORMANCE STRATEGY 1. EPRA NIY* The NIY is in line 7.45% with the Company's target dividend yield meaning that, Annualised rental after costs, the at 30 September 2019 income based on the Company should have (31 March 2019: cash rents passing at the ability to meet 7.62%). the balance sheet its target dividend date, less through property non-recoverable income. property expense, divided by the market value of the property, increased with (estimated) purchasers' costs. 2. True Equivalent A True Equivalent 7.93% Yield Yield profile in line with the Company's target dividend yield at 30 September 2019 The average weighted shows that, after (31 March 2019: return a property costs, the Company 7.94%). will produce should have the according to the ability to meet its present income and proposed dividend estimated rental through property value assumptions, income. assuming the income is received quarterly in advance. 3. Reversionary Yield A Reversionary 7.82% Yield profile that is in line with an Initial Yield The expected return profile shows a at 30 September 2019 the property will potentially (31 March 2019: provide once rack sustainable income 7.75%). rented. stream that can be used to meet dividends past the expiry of a property's current leasing arrangements. 4. WAULT to expiry The Investment 5.82 years Manager believes that current market conditions present The average lease an opportunity at 30 September 2019 term remaining to whereby assets with (31 March 2019: 6.10 expiry across the a shorter unexpired years). portfolio, weighted lease term are by contracted rent. often mispriced. It is also the Investment Manager's view that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset management as it allows the Investment Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent-review mechanisms. 5. WAULT to break The Investment 4.33 years Manager believes that current market conditions present The average lease an opportunity at 30 September 2019 term remaining to whereby assets with (31 March 2019: 4.87 break, across the a shorter unexpired years). portfolio weighted by lease term are contracted rent. often mispriced. It is also the Investment Manager's view that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset management as it allows the Investment Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent-review mechanisms. 6. NAV The change in NAV GBP147.55 million reflects the Company's ability to grow the NAV is the value of portfolio and add at 30 September 2019 an entity's assets value to it (31 March 2019: minus the value of throughout the life GBP149.46 million). its liabilities. cycle of its assets. 7. Leverage (Loan to The Company 25.50% property valuation) utilises borrowings to enhance returns over the medium term. Borrowings at 30 September 2019 The proportion of the will not exceed 35% (31 March 2019: property portfolio of GAV (measured at 25.30%). that is funded by drawdown) with a borrowings. long term target of 25% or less of GAV. 8. Vacant ERV The Company's aim 3.96% is to minimise vacancy of the properties. A low The space in the level of structural at 30 September 2019 property portfolio vacancy provides an (31 March 2019: which is currently opportunity for the 2.99%). unlet, as a Company to capture percentage of the rental uplifts and total ERV of the manage the mix of portfolio. tenants within a property. 9. Dividend The dividend 4.00 pps reflects the Company's ability to deliver a Dividends declared in sustainable income for the six months to relation to the year. stream from its 30 September 2019. The Company targets a portfolio. dividend of 8.00 pps per annum. This supports an annualised target of 8.00 pps (six months to 30 September 2018: 4.00 pps). 10. Ongoing Charges The Ongoing Charges 1.34% ratio provides a measure of total costs associated The ratio of total with managing and for the six months to administration and operating the 30 September 2019 operating costs Company, which (six months to 30 expressed as a includes the September 2018: percentage of average management fees due 1.26%). NAV throughout the to the Investment period. Manager. This measure is to provide investors with a clear picture of operational costs involved in running the Company. 11. PBT The PBT is an GBP4.16 million indication of the Company's financial performance for the PBT is a period in which its for the six months to profitability measure strategy is 30 September 2019 which considers the exercised. (six months to 30 Company's profit September 2018: including fair value GBP11.68 million). changes before the payment of income tax. 12. Shareholder Total This reflects the 5.50% Return return seen by shareholders on their shareholdings through share price for the six months to The percentage change movements and 30 September 2019 in the share price dividends received. (six months to 30 assuming dividends September 2018: are reinvested to 3.56%). purchase additional Ordinary Shares. 13. EPRA EPS This reflects the 4.37 pps Company's ability to generate earnings from the Earnings from core portfolio which for the six months to operational underpins 30 September 2019 activities. A key dividends. (six months to 30 measure of a September 2018: 4.10 company's underlying pps). operating results from its property rental business and an indication of the extent to which current dividend payments are supported by earnings. See note 7.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results -3-

* For the current and comparative reporting dates, the calculation of NIY has been revised to use EPRA methodology to bring consistency with disclosures made elsewhere in the Interim Report and Financial Statements. The difference in output is considered immaterial. Investment Manager's Report Market Outlook The portfolio, now increasingly mature, is offering us numerous opportunities to undertake asset management initiatives which provide various potential routes to add value. Despite the backdrop of ongoing political uncertainty, the Company remains confident in its ability to deliver on its objectives. The value of our assets has remained robust, particularly in the office and industrial sectors, where assets have either been acquired at conservative levels or provide exciting value-add opportunities. There has been some loss of value in retail assets, in line with the structural changes that we are seeing across the retail sector. However, this has been mitigated by the portfolio's light exposure to the sector and also by valuation gains in other parts of the portfolio. Despite our positive outlook for the portfolio, we are conscious of the opportunity to limit downside risk in an uncertain macro environment and, with this in mind, we have recently taken a number of steps to reduce risk associated with the Company's debt facility, details of these are set out below. Financial Results The Company's NAV as at 30 September 2019 was GBP147.55 million or 97.36 pps (31 March 2019: GBP149.46 million or 98.61 pps). This is a decrease of 1.25 pps or 1.27% over the six months. EPRA EPS for the six month period was 4.37 pps which, based on dividends paid of 4.00 pps, reflects a dividend cover of 109.3%. Financing As at 30 September 2019, the Company had a GBP60.0 million loan facility with RBSi, in place until October 2023, the details of which are presented below: 30 September 2019 31 March 2019 Facility GBP60.00 million GBP60.00 million Drawn GBP50.00 million GBP50.00 million Gearing (Loan to 25.50% 25.30% Property Value) Gearing (Loan to NAV) 33.89% 33.45% Interest rate 2.17% all-in (LIBOR 2.32% all-in (LIBOR + 1.4%) + 1.4%) Notional Value of Loan 73.02% 73.02% Balance Hedged On 9 October 2019, the Company announced that it had completed an amendment to its loan facility to increase the hard loan to NAV covenant from 45% to 55% (subject to certain conditions), although the target gearing remains as set out in the Prospectus. There are no changes to the margin currently charged under the facility. The Company has not made any acquisitions or disposals during the period. The following tables illustrate the composition of the portfolio in relation to its properties, tenants and income streams: Summary by Sector as at 30 September 2019 Knight Area Occupancy WAULT Gross ERV Frank to Number of by ERV Passing Valuation break Rental Income Sector Properties (GBPm) ('000 (%) (years) (GBPm) (GBPm) sq ft) Industrial 20 93.93 2,335 99.4 4.1 7.55 8.37 Office 6 44.35 287 88.8 2.8 3.42 4.30 Other 3 30.02 165 100.0 5.6 2.82 2.33 Standard 5 21.65 169 92.1 3.8 1.94 2.00 Retail Retail 1 6.10 51 100.0 4.5 0.61 0.51 Warehouse Total 35 196.05 3,007 96.0 4.3 16.34 17.51 Summary by Geographical Area as at 30 September 2019 Number of Knight Area Occupancy WAULT Gross ERV Frank to by ERV Passing Valuation break Rental Income Geographical Properties (GBPm) ('000 (%) (years) (GBPm) (GBPm) Area sq ft) Yorkshire 8 34.80 1,028 98.5 2.8 2.63 3.38 and Humberside South East 5 28.65 195 89.7 3.5 2.05 2.42 Eastern 5 23.20 345 100.00 3.5 1.90 2.11 South West 3 22.05 125 100.00 3.3 1.73 1.77 West 4 19.00 397 100.00 3.2 1.69 1.83 Midlands East 2 17.62 81 100.00 2.5 1.85 1.47 Midlands North West 4 15.40 302 100.00 3.7 1.45 1.33 Wales 2 14.73 376 100.00 9.6 1.25 1.29 Greater 1 12.00 72 100.00 12.1 0.96 0.75 London Scotland 1 8.60 86 65.8 1.8 0.83 1.16 Total 35 196.05 3,007 96.0 4.3 16.34 17.51 Sector and Geographical Allocation by Market Value as at 30 September 2019 Sector Allocation Sector % Standard Retail 11 Retail Warehouse 3 Offices 23 Industrial 48 Other 15 Geographical Allocation Geographical % Greater London 6 South East 15 South West 11 Eastern 12 West Midlands 10 East Midlands 9 North West 8 Yorkshire & Humberside 18 Wales 7 Scotland 4 Properties by Market Value Market Value Property Sector Region Range (GBPm) 1 2 Geddington Other (Car East Midlands 10.0-15.0 Road, Corby parking) 2 40 Queen Square, Offices South West 10.0-15.0 Bristol 3 London East Other (Leisure) Greater London 10.0-15.0 Leisure Park, Dagenham 4 Eastpoint Offices South East 10.0-15.0 Business Park, Oxford 5 Gresford Industrial Wales 7.5-10.0 Industrial Estate, Wrexham 6 225 Bath Street, Offices Scotland 7.5-10.0 Glasgow 7 Lockwood Court, Industrial Yorkshire and 5.0-7.5 Leeds Humberside 8 Langthwaite Industrial Yorkshire and 5.0-7.5 Grange Industrial Humberside Estate, South Kirkby 9 Above Bar Street, Standard Retail South East 5.0-7.5 Southampton 10 Storeys Bar Road, Industrial Eastern 5.0-7.5 Peterborough The Company's top ten properties listed above comprise 48.0% of the total value of the portfolio. Market Value Property Sector Region Range (GBPm) 11 Sarus Court Industrial North West 5.0-7.5 Industrial Estate, Runcorn 12 Barnstaple Retail South West 5.0-7.5 Retail Park Warehouse 13 Sandford House, Offices West Midlands 5.0-7.5 Solihull 14 Apollo Business Industrial Eastern 5.0-7.5 Park, Basildon 15 Euroway Trading Industrial Yorkshire and 5.0-7.5 Estate, Bradford Humberside 16 Brockhurst Industrial West Midlands 5.0-7.5 Crescent, Walsall 17 Odeon Cinema, Other (Leisure) Eastern 5.0-7.5 Southend 18 Oak Park, Industrial West Midlands 5.0-7.5 Droitwich Commercial Road, Standard Retail South East 5.0-7.5 Portsmouth 19 20 Diamond Business Industrial Yorkshire and<5.0 Park, Wakefield Humberside 21 Pearl Assurance Standard Retail East Midlands<5.0 House, Nottingham 22 Excel 95, Industrial Wales<5.0 Deeside 23 Walkers Lane, St Industrial North West<5.0 Helens 24 Cedar House, Offices South West<5.0 Gloucester 25 Bank Hey Street, Standard Retail North West<5.0 Blackpool 26 Brightside Lane, Industrial Yorkshire and<5.0 Sheffield Humberside Bessemer Road, Industrial South East<5.0 Basingstoke 27 Magham Road, Industrial Yorkshire and<5.0 Rotherham Humberside 28 29 Pipps Hill Industrial Eastern<5.0 Industrial Estate, Basildon 30 Eagle Road, Industrial West Midlands<5.0 Redditch 31 Vantage Point, Offices Eastern<5.0 Hemel Hempstead Clarke Road, Industrial South East<5.0 Milton Keynes 32 33 Knowles Lane, Industrial Yorkshire and<5.0 Bradford Humberside 34 Moorside Road, Industrial North West<5.0 Salford 35 Fargate and Standard Retail Yorkshire and<5.0 Chapel Walk, Humberside Sheffield Tenancy Profile Top Ten Tenants by Passing Rent % of Portfolio

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results -4-

Passing Total Rental Passing Income Rental Tenant Sector Property (GBP'000) Income 1 GEFCO UK Logistics 2 Geddington 1,320 8.1 Limited Road, Corby 2 Plastipak UK Manufacturing Gresford 883 5.4 Limited Industrial Estate, Wrexham 3 The Government Body Sandford 832 5.1 Secretary of House, State Solihull and Cedar House, Gloucester 4 Ardagh Glass Manufacturing Langthwaite 676 4.1 Limited Industrial Estate, South Kirkby 5 Mecca Bingo Leisure London East 625 3.8 Limited Leisure Park, Dagenham 6 Egbert H Manufacturing Oak Park, 620 3.8 Taylor & Droitwich Company Limited 7 Odeon Leisure Odeon Cinema, 535 3.3 Cinemas Southend 8 Sports Retail Barnstaple 525 3.2 Direct Retail Park and Bank Hey Street, Blackpool 9 Wyndeham Manufacturing Storeys Bar 525 3.2 Peterborough Road, Limited Peterborough 10 Advance Logistics Euroway 428 2.6 Supply Chain Trading (BFD) Estate, Limited Bradford The Company's top ten tenants, listed above, represent 42.6% of the total passing rental income of the portfolio. Asset Management Knowles Lane, Bradford - in September 2019, the Company settled a rent review back-dated to September 2018 at this industrial property. The review documents a new passing rent of GBP182,500, representing a 14% increase on the previous rent and which was also ahead of the valuer's ERV at the date of signing. Bessemer Road, Basingstoke - in September 2019, a lease extension for a term of six months was completed with HFC Prestige Manufacturing in Basingstoke. Due to the short extension period, a rental level was agreed 46% ahead of the previous passing rent. Lease Expiry Profile Approximately GBP3.36 million of the Company's current contracted income stream is subject to an expiry or break within the 12 month period commencing 1 October 2019. Of this GBP3.36 million, GBP940,000 (28%) is already subject to an agreed renewal in principle, either at or above the current level of passing rent. In respect of a further GBP1.52 million (45%), the Investment Manager is currently engaged in active renewal discussions where tenants are expected to remain in occupation subject to agreeing final lease terms. The Investment Manager expects to engage further tenants in renewal discussion throughout the period. To date, tenants that have served notice to vacate within this period and have made clear that they intend to do so amount to c.GBP71,000 (2%). AEW UK Investment Management LLP 27 November 2019 Interim Management Report & Directors' Responsibility Statement Interim Management Report The important events that have occurred during the period under review, the key factors influencing the financial statements and the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year are set out in the Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's Report above. The principal risks facing the Company are unchanged since the date of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 and continue to be as set out in that report on pages 29 to 34 and Note 20 to the Financial Statements on pages 92 to 95. Risks faced by the Company include, but are not limited to: property market, property valuation, tenant default, asset management initiatives, due diligence, fall in rental rates, breach of borrowing covenants, interest rate rises, availability and cost of debt, use of service providers, dependence on the Investment Manager, ability to meet objectives, Company REIT status, political/economic risks, market price risk, real estate risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. Responsibility Statement We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: · the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU; · the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by: a) DTR 4.2.7R, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and b) DTR 4.2.8R, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so. On behalf of the Board Mark Burton Chairman 27 November 2019 Independent Review Report to AEW UK REIT plc Conclusion We have been engaged by the Company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the Interim Report & Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 September 2019 which comprises the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income, Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity, Condensed Statement of Financial Position, Condensed Statement of Cash Flows and the related explanatory notes. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2019 are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU and the DTR of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"). Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity issued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the UK. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. We read the other information contained in the Interim Report & Financial Statements and consider whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. The impact of uncertainties due to the UK exiting the European Union on our review Uncertainties related to the effects of Brexit are relevant to understanding our review of the condensed financial statements. Brexit is one of the most significant economic events for the UK, and at the date of this report its effects are subject to unprecedented levels of uncertainty of outcomes, with the full range of possible effects unknown. An interim review cannot be expected to predict the unknowable factors or all possible future implications for a company and this is particularly the case in relation to Brexit. Directors' responsibilities The Interim Report & Financial Statements is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the Directors. The Directors are responsible for preparing the Interim Report & Financial Statements in accordance with the DTR of the FCA. The annual financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The Directors are responsible for preparing the condensed set of financial statements included in the Interim Report & Financial Statements in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the EU. Our responsibility Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the Interim Report & Financial Statements based on our review. The purpose of our review work and to whom we owe our responsibilities This report is made solely to the Company in accordance with the terms of our engagement to assist the Company in meeting the requirements of the DTR of the FCA. Our review has been undertaken so that we might state to the Company those matters we are required to state to it in this report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have reached. Henry Todd for and on behalf of KPMG LLP Chartered Accountants 15 Canada Square London E14 5GL 27 November 2019 Financial Statements Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 September 2019

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results -5-

Period from Period from Year ended 1 April 2019 to 1 April 2018 to 31 March 30 September 30 September 2019 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Income Rental and 3 8,777 8,459 17,183 other income Property 4 (509) (630) (1,462) operating expenses Net rental and 8,268 7,829 15,721 other income Other operating 4 (1,004) (970) (2,197) expenses Operating 7,264 6,859 13,524 profit before fair value changes Change in fair 9 (2,407) 5,653 4,184 value of investment properties Gain/(loss) on 9 44 (178) (482) disposal of investment properties Operating 4,901 12,334 17,226 profit Finance expense 5 (742) (656) (1,682) Profit before 4,159 11,678 15,544 tax Taxation 6 - - - Profit after 4,159 11,678 15,544 tax Other - - - comprehensive income Total 4,159 11,678 15,544 comprehensive income for the period Earnings per 7 2.74 7.71 10.26 share (pence per share) (basic and diluted) The notes below form an integral part of these condensed financial statements. Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended 30 September 2019 For the period Share Share Capital Total capital 1 April 2019 to capital premium reserve and and reserves account retained attributable to earnings owners of the Company 30 September Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 2019 (unaudited) Balance as at 1,515 49,770 98,171 149,456 1 April 2019 Total - - 4,159 4,159 comprehensive income Dividends paid 8 - - (6,062) (6,062) Balance as at 1,515 49,770 96,268 147,553 30 September 2019 For the period Share Share Capital Total capital 1 April 2018 to capital premium reserve and and reserves account retained attributable to earnings owners of the Company 30 September Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 2018 (unaudited) Balance at 1 1,515 49,768 94,751 146,034 April 2018 Total - - 11,678 11,678 comprehensive income Share issue - 3 - 3 costs Dividends paid 8 - - (6,062) (6,062) Balance as at 1,515 49,771 100,367 151,653 30 September 2018 Share Share Capital Total capital capital premium reserve and and reserves account retained attributable to earnings owners of the Company For the year Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 ended 31 March 2019 (audited) Balance at 1 1,515 49,768 94,751 146,034 April 2018 Total - - 15,544 15,544 comprehensive income Share issue - 2 - 2 costs Dividends paid 8 - - (12,124) (12,124) Balance as at 1,515 49,770 98,171 149,456 31 March 2019 The notes below form an integral part of these condensed financial statements. Condensed Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2019 As at As at As at 30 September 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 (unaudited) 2018 (audited) (unaudited) Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Assets Non-Current Assets Investment 9 193,979 192,519 196,129 property 193,979 192,519 196,129 Current Assets Receivables and 10 7,621 3,394 4,469 prepayments Other financial 11 58 9 162 assets held at fair value Cash and cash 2,012 8,145 2,131 equivalents 9,691 11,548 6,762 Total assets 203,670 204,067 202,891 Non-Current Liabilities Interest bearing 12 (49,528) (49,714) (49,476) loans and borrowings Finance lease 14 (636) (573) (636) obligations (50,164) (50,287) (50,112) Current Liabilities Payables and 13 (5,905) (2,080) (3,275) accrued expenses Finance lease 14 (48) (47) 48 obligations (5,953) (2,127) (3,323) Total Liabilities (56,117) (52,414) (53,435) Net Assets 147,553 151,653 149,456 Equity Share capital 1,515 1,515 1,515 Share premium 49,770 49,771 49,770 account Capital reserve 96,268 100,367 98,171 and retained earnings Total capital and 147,553 151,653 149,456 reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company Net Asset Value 7 97.36 100.06 98.61 per share (pps) The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 November 2019 and were signed on its behalf by: Mark Burton Chairman AEW UK REIT plc Company number: 09522515 The notes below form an integral part of these condensed financial statements. Condensed Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended 30 September 2019 Period from Period from Year ended 1 April 2019 to 1 April 2018 to 31 March 30 September 30 September 2019 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit after tax 4,159 11,678 15,544 Adjustment for non-cash items: Finance expenses 742 656 1,682 Loss/(gain) from 2,407 (5,653) (4,184) change in fair value of investment property Realised (gain)/loss (44) 178 482 on disposal of investment property Increase in other (3,152) (455) (1,318) receivables and prepayments Increase/(decrease) 2,640 (385) 587 in other payables and accrued expenses Net cash generated 6,752 6,019 12,793 from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Additions to (257) (506) (7,945) investment property Proceeds from 44 4,508 6,629 disposal of investment property Net cash (used (213) 4,002 (1,316) in)/generated from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Share issue costs - (31) (32) Loan arrangement fees - - (294) Premiums on interest - - (531) rate caps Finance costs (596) (494) (1,076) Dividends paid (6,062) (6,062) (12,124) Net cash used in (6,658) (6,587) (14,057) financing activities Net (119) 3,434 (2,580) (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash 2,131 4,711 4,711 equivalents at start of the period/year Cash and cash 2,012 8,145 2,131 equivalents at end of the period/year The notes below form an integral part of these condensed financial statements. Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 September 2019 1. Corporate information AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK. The comparative information for the year ended 31 March 2019 does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The auditor reported on those accounts. Its report was unqualified and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results -6-

did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. 2. Accounting policies 2.1 Basis of preparation These interim condensed unaudited financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's last financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019. These condensed unaudited financial statements do not include all information required for a complete set of financial statements proposed in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU ('EU IFRS'). However, selected explanatory notes have been included to explain events and transactions that are significant in understanding changes in the Company's financial position and performance since the last financial statements. A review of the interim financial information has been performed by the Independent Auditor of the Company for issue on 27 November 2019. The comparative figures disclosed in the condensed unaudited financial statements and related notes have been presented for both the six month period ended 30 September 2018 and year ended 31 March 2019 and as at 30 September 2018 and 31 March 2019. These condensed unaudited financial statements have been prepared under the historical-cost convention, except for investment property and interest rate derivatives that have been measured at fair value. The condensed unaudited financial statements are presented in Sterling and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand pounds (GBP'000), except when otherwise indicated. The Company is exempt by virtue of section 402 of the Companies Act 2006 from the requirement to prepare group financial statements. These financial statements present information solely about the Company as an individual undertaking. New standards, amendments and interpretations There were a number of new standards and amendments to existing standards which are required for the Company's accounting periods beginning after 1 April 2019, which have been considered and applied. These being: · IFRS 16, Leases. In January 2016, the IASB published the final version of IFRS 16 Leases. IFRS specifies how an IFRS reporter will recognise, measure, present and disclose leasing arrangements. The accounting for lessors did not significantly change. For finance lease obligations, the Company is already carrying a right of use asset at fair value so treatment remains in line with prior years in that regard. · Amendments to IFRS 9 - Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation. This seeks to enable companies to measure at amortised cost some prepayable financial assets with negative compensation. · IFRIC 23, Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments. This seeks to clarify the application of recognition and measurement requirements in IAS 12, Income Taxes, when there is uncertainty over income tax treatment. · Amendments to IAS 28 Long Term interests in Associates and Joint Ventures. This seeks to clarify the impact of expected credit loss model in IFRS 9 on any long-term interests in an associate or joint venture to which the equity method is not applied but that, in substance, form part of the net investment in associate or joint venture. · Amendments to IAS 19 Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement. This seeks to clarify when an entity is required to determine the current service cost and net interest for the remainder of the period after a plan amendment, curtailment or settlement. The Company has applied the new standards and there has been no impact on the financial statements. There are a number of new standards and amendments to existing standards which have been published and are mandatory for the Company's accounting periods beginning on or after 1 April 2020 or later. The following are the most relevant to the Company and their impact on the financial statements is as follows: · Definition of Material - amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8. · Annual improvements to IFRS 2015-2017 Cycle: amendments to IFRS 3 Business Combinations, IFRS 11 Joint Arrangements. The impact of the adoption of new accounting standards issued and becoming effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 April 2020 has been considered and is not considered to be significant. 2.2 Significant accounting judgements and estimates The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 requires the Directors of the Company to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts recognised in the financial statements. However, uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the asset or liability in the future. i) Valuation of investment property The Company's investment property is held at fair value as determined by the independent valuer on the basis of fair value in accordance with the internationally accepted Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors ('RICS') Appraisal and Valuation Standards. 2.3 Segmental information In accordance with IFRS 8, the Company is organised into one main operating segment being investment in property and property related-investments in the UK. 2.4 Going concern The Directors have made an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and are satisfied that the Company has the resources to continue in business for at least 12 months. Furthermore, the Directors are not aware of any material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Therefore, the financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis. 2.5 Summary of significant accounting policies The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those applied within the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 except for the changes as detailed in note 2.1. 3. Revenue Period from Period from Year ended 1 April 2019 to 1 April 2018 to 31 March 30 September 30 September 2019 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Gross rental income 8,777 8,456 17,179 received Other property income - 3 4 Total rental and 8,777 8,459 17,183 other income Rent receivable under the terms of the leases is adjusted for the effect of any incentives agreed. 4. Expenses Period from Period from Year ended 1 April 2019 to 1 April 2018 to 31 March 30 September 30 September 2019 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Property operating 509 630 1,462 expenses Other operating expenses Investment management 665 648 1,302 fee Auditor remuneration 48 43 98 Operating costs 230 226 675 Directors' 61 53 122 remuneration Total other operating 1,004 970 2,197 expenses Total operating 1,513 1,600 3,659 expenses 5. Finance expense Period from Period from Year ended 1 April 2019 to 1 April 2018 to 31 March 30 September 30 September 2019 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Interest payable on 556 540 1,103 loan borrowings Amortisation of loan 53 71 127 arrangement fee Agency fee payable on - 2 3 loan borrowings Commitment fee 29 26 54 payable on loan borrowings 638 639 1,287 Change in fair value 104 17 395 of interest rate derivatives Total 742 656 1,682 6. Taxation Period from Period from Year ended 1 April 2019 to 1 April 2018 to 31 March 30 September 30 September 2019 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Analysis of charge in the period Profit before tax 4,159 11,678 15,544 Theoretical tax at UK 790 2,219 2,953 corporation tax standard rate of 19% (30 September 2018: 19%; 31 March 2019: 19%) Adjusted for: Exempt REIT income (1,239) (1,178) (2,249) Non taxable 449 (1,041) (704) investment losses/(gains) Total - - - 7. Earnings per share and NAV per share

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results -7-

Period from Period from Year ended 1 April 2019 to 1 April 2018 to 31 March 30 September 30 September 2019 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 EPS: Total comprehensive 4,159 11,678 15,544 income (GBP'000) Weighted average 151,558,251 151,558,251 151,558,251 number of shares EPS (basic and 2.74 7.71 10.26 diluted) (pence) EPRA EPS: 4,159 11,678 15,544 Total comprehensive income (GBP'000) Adjustment to total comprehensive income: Change in fair 2,407 (5,653) (4,184) value of investment property (GBP'000) (Gain)/loss on (44) 178 482 disposal of investment property (GBP'000) Change in fair 104 17 395 value of interest rate derivatives (GBP'000) Total EPRA Earnings 6,626 6,220 12,237 (GBP'000) EPRA EPS (basic and 4.37 4.10 8.07 diluted) (pence) NAV per share: Net assets (GBP'000) 147,553 151,653 149,456 Ordinary Shares 151,558,251 151,558,251 151,558,251 NAV per share 97.36 100.06 98.61 (pence) EPRA NAV per share: Net assets (GBP'000) 147,553 151,653 149,456 Adjustments to net assets: Other financial (58) (9) (162) assets held at fair value (GBP'000) EPRA NAV (GBP'000) 147,495 151,644 149,294 EPRA NAV per share 97.32 100.06 98.51 (pence) EPS amounts are calculated by dividing profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue during the period. As at 30 September 2019, EPRA NNNAV was equal to IFRS NAV and as such a reconciliation between the two measures has not been presented. 8. Dividends paid Period from Period from Year ended 1 April 2019 to 1 April 2018 to 31 March 30 September 30 September 2019 2019 2018 Dividends paid GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 during the period Represents 6,062 6,062 12,124 two/two/four interim dividends of 2.00 pps each Period from Period from 1 April 2019 to 1 April 2018 to Year ended 30 September 31 October 31 March 2019 2018 2019 Dividends relating GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 to the period Represents 6,062 6,062 12,124 two/two/four interim dividends of 2.00 pps each Dividends paid during the period relate to Ordinary Shares only. 9. Investments 9.a) Investment property Period from 1 April 2019 to 30 September 2019 (unaudited) Period from Year ended 1 April 2018 31 March to 31 September Investment Investment 2018 2019 properties properties (unaudited) (audited) freehold leasehold Total Total Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 UK Investment property As at 159,080 38,525 197,605 192,342 192,342 beginning of period Additions 262 (5) 257 151 7,590 in the period Disposals - - - (4,628) (7,053) in the period Revaluation (2,617) 805 (1,812) 5,665 4,726 of investment property Valuation 156,725 39,325 196,050 193,530 197,605 provided by Knight Frank Adjustment (2,755) (1,631) (2,160) for rent free debtor Adjustment 684 620 684 for finance lease obligations * Total 193,979 192,519 196,129 Investment property Change in fair value of investment property Change in (1,812) 5,665 4,726 fair value before adjustments for lease incentives Adjustment for movement in the period: in value (595) (12) (542) for rent free debtor (2,407) 5,653 4,184 Gain/(loss) on disposal of the investment property Net 44 4,508 6,629 proceeds from disposals of investment property during the period Cost of - (4,628) (7,053) disposal Lease - (58) (58) incentives amortised in current period/year Gain/(loss) 44 (178) (482) on disposal of investment property * Adjustment in respect of minimum payment under head leases separately included as a liability within the Condensed Statement of Financial Position. Valuation of investment property Valuation of investment property is performed by Knight Frank LLP, an accredited external valuer with recognised and relevant professional qualifications and recent experience of the location and category of the investment property being valued. The valuation of the Company's investment property at fair value is determined by the external valuer on the basis of market value in accordance with the internationally accepted RICS Valuation - Professional Standards (incorporating the International Valuation Standards). The determination of the fair value of investment property requires the use of estimates such as future cash flows from assets (such as lettings, tenants' profiles, future revenue streams, capital values of fixtures and fittings, plant and machinery, any environmental matters and the overall repair and condition of the property) and discount rates applicable to those flows. 9.b) Fair value measurement hierarchy The following table provides the fair value measurement hierarchy for non-current assets: Quoted prices Significant Significant in active observable unobservable markets inputs inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Assets measured at fair value 30 September 2019 Investment - - 193,979 193,979 property 30 September 2018 Investment - - 192,519 192,519 property 31 March 2019 Investment - - 196,129 196,129 property Explanation of the fair value hierarchy: Level 1 - Quoted prices for an identical instrument in active markets; Level 2 - Prices of recent transactions for identical instruments and valuation techniques using observable market data; and Level 3 - Valuation techniques using non-observable data. There have been no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during either period, nor have there been any transfers in or out of Level 3. Sensitivity analysis to significant changes in unobservable inputs within Level 3 of the hierarchy The significant unobservable inputs used in the fair value measurement categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy of the entity's portfolios of investment properties are: 1) ERV 2) Equivalent yield Increases/(decreases) in the ERV (per sq ft per annum) in isolation would result in a higher/(lower) fair value measurement. Increases/(decreases) in the yield in isolation would result in a lower/(higher) fair value measurement. The significant unobservable inputs used in the fair value measurement categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy of the portfolio of investment property are: Significant Fair value Valuation unobservable Class GBP'000 technique inputs Range 30 September 2019 Investment 196,050 Income ERV GBP0.50 - Property capitalisati GBP127.00 on Equivalent yield 5.95% - 9.69% 30 September 2018 Investment 193,530 Income ERV GBP1.00 - Property capitalisati GBP127.00 on Equivalent yield 4.23% - 12.09% 31 March 2019 Investment 197,605 Income ERV GBP1.00- Property capitalisati GBP127.00 on Equivalent yield 5.87% - 10.25%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Where possible, sensitivity of the fair values of Level 3 assets are tested to changes in unobservable inputs to reasonable alternatives. Gains and losses recorded in profit or loss for recurring fair value measurements categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy are attributable to changes in unrealised gains or losses relating to investment property and investments held at the end of the reporting period. With regards to both investment property and investments, gains and losses for recurring fair value measurements categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy, prior to adjustment for rent free debtor and rent guarantee debtor, are recorded in profit and loss. The carrying amount of the assets and liabilities, detailed within the Condensed Statement of Financial Position, is considered to be the same as their fair value. The tables below sets out a sensitivity analysis for each of the key sources of estimation uncertainty with the resulting increase/(decrease) in the fair value of investment property. Fair Change in ERV Change in equivalent value yield GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Sensitivity +5% -5% +5% -5% Analysis 30 September 196,05 204,427 187,935 185,802 207,198 2019 0 30 September 193,53 200,241 183,820 181,321 203,387 2018 0 31 March 197,60 205,803 189,720 187,352 208,707 2019 5 Fair Change in ERV Change in equivalent value yield GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Sensitivity +10% -10% +10% -10% Analysis 30 September 196,05 213,858 179,153 178,444 217,351 2019 0 30 September 193,53 208,704 175,911 173,762 213,834 2018 0 31 March 197,60 215,108 181,156 179,876 219,000 2019 5 10. Receivables and prepayments 30 September 30 September 31 March 2019 2018 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Receivables Rent debtor 2,789 1,283 1,477 Allowance for expected (51) - (39) credit losses Rent agent float account 1,363 184 92 Other receivables 481 221 381 4,582 1,688 1,911 Rent free debtor 2,755 1,631 2,160 Prepayments 284 75 398 Total 7,621 3,394 4,469 The aged debtor analysis of receivables as follows: 30 30 September 31 March September 2019 2018 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Less than three months due 4,257 1,688 1,911 Between three and six months 325 - - due Total 4,582 1,688 1,911 11. Interest rate derivatives 30 September 30 September 31 March 2019 2018 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 At the beginning of the 162 26 26 period Interest rate cap premium - - 531 paid Changes in fair value of (104) (17) (395) interest rate derivatives At the end of the period 58 9 162 The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates as it has interest rate caps with a combined notional value of GBP36.51 million (31 March 2019: GBP36.51 million), resulting in the loan being 73% hedged (31 March 2019: 73%). These interest rate caps are effective until 19 October 2020. In October 2018, the Company entered into additional interest rate caps on a notional value of GBP46.51 million at 2.00% covering the extension period of the loan from October 2020 to October 2023. Fair Value hierarchy The following table provides the fair value measurement hierarchy for interest rate derivatives: Assets measured at fair value Quoted prices Significant Significant in active observable unobservable markets input inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Total Valuation date GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 30 September - 58 - 58 2019 30 September - 9 - 9 2018 31 March 2019 - 162 - 162 The fair value of these contracts are recorded in the Condensed Statement of Financial Position as at the period end. There have been no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during the period, nor have there been any transfers between Level 2 and Level 3 during the period. The carrying amount of the assets and liabilities, detailed within the Condensed Statement of Financial Position, is considered to be the same as their fair value. 12. Interest bearing loans and borrowings Bank borrowings drawn 30 September 30 September 31 March 2019 2018 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 At the beginning of the 50,000 50,000 50,000 period Bank borrowings drawn in the - - - period Interest bearing loans and 50,000 50,000 50,000 borrowings Unamortised loan arrangement (472) (286) (524) fees At the end of the period 49,528 49,714 49,476 Repayable between two and 50,000 50,000 50,000 five years Bank borrowings available 10,000 10,000 10,000 but undrawn in the period Total facility available 60,000 60,000 60,000 The Company has a GBP60.00 million (31 March 2019: GBP60.00 million) credit facility with RBSi of which GBP50.00 million (31 March 2019: GBP50.00 million) has been utilised as at 30 September 2019. Under the terms of the Prospectus, the Company has a target gearing of 25% loan to GAV, but can borrow up to 35% loan to GAV in advance of a capital raise or asset disposal. As at 30 September 2019, the Company's gearing was 25.50% loan to property valuation (31 March 2019: 25.30%). Under the terms of the loan facility, the Company can draw up to 35% loan to NAV at drawdown. On 9 October 2019, the Company announced that it had completed an amendment to its loan facility, increasing the loan to NAV covenant from 45% to 55% (subject to certain conditions). There are no changes to the margin currently charged under the facility. Borrowing costs associated with the credit facility are shown as finance costs in note 5 to these financial statements. 13. Payables and accrued expenses 30 September 30 September 31 March 2019 2018 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Deferred income 3,312 929 1,137 Accruals 1,037 467 1,189 Other creditors 1,556 684 949 Total 5,905 2,080 3,275 14. Finance lease obligations Finance leases are capitalised at the lease's commencement at the present value of the minimum lease payments. The present value of the corresponding rental obligations are included as liabilities. The following table analyses the minimum lease payments under non-cancellable finance leases: 30 September 30 September 31 March 2019 2018 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Not later than one year 48 47 48 Later than one year but not 160 152 160 later than five years Later than five years 476 421 476 636 573 636 Total 684 620 684 15. Issued share capital There was no change to the issued share capital during the period. The number of ordinary shares in issue and fully paid remains 151,558,251 of GBP0.01 each. 16. Transactions with related parties As defined by IAS 24 Related Party Disclosures, parties are considered to be related if one party has the ability to control the other party or exercise significant influence over the other party in making financial or operational decisions. For the six months ended 30 September 2019, the Directors of the Company are considered to be the key management personnel. Directors' remuneration is disclosed in note 4.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)