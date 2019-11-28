Solvay S.A.: Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, Thursday November 28, 2019, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) has sent to Solvay a transparency notification on November 25, 2019, indicating that:

On November 21, 2019 it crossed downwards the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 2.85%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stand at 3.57%

The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available enclosed.

Transparency notifications are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website under https://www.solvay.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/transparency-declarations/all-transparency-declarations

Attachments