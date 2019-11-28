Solvay S.A.: Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, Thursday November 28, 2019, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) has sent to Solvay a transparency notification on November 25, 2019, indicating that:
- On November 21, 2019 it crossed downwards the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 2.85%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stand at 3.57%
The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available enclosed.
Transparency notifications are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website under https://www.solvay.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/transparency-declarations/all-transparency-declarations
Attachments
- Solvay_2019-11-21_Issuer_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4a61f186-41dc-4ed9-b86d-b112cc1c46ea)
- 20191128_Transparency declaration BlackRock-EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/56b814e6-b602-4a86-a3f3-589044ffa69a)