

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L), the largest life and pensions consolidator in Europe, reported 707 million pounds of cash generation in 2019 compared to 664 million pounds, prior year, exceeding the upper end of the 2019 cash generation target range of 600 million pounds to 700 million pounds. Solvency II surplus was at 3.0 billion pounds as at 30 September 2019, unchanged from 30 June 2019.



Phoenix remains on track to deliver 1.2 billion pounds total synergy target for the Standard Life Assurance businesses transition.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX