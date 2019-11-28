Duncan Alexander to Keynote the Sports Industry Global Conference and Tom Worville to Present at the UK Sports Tech Conference

Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data, announced that two data and analytics experts will present at upcoming industry conferences on 29 November. Duncan Alexander, vice president of data and analytics and part of the team behind popular football Twitter channel @OptaJoe, will deliver keynote remarks at the 2019 Sport Industry Global Conference in Seoul, Republic of South Korea. Tom Worville, senior data analyst, will also present at the 2019 UK Sports Tech Conference in London Stadium.

Alexander's keynote will describe how storytelling in football has been aided and enhanced by the increased availability of data since the mid-2000s. Using social media as a tool, brands must focus on words and numbers to drive the fan experience. By creating an effective story, brands can attract new sports fans by highlighting details of the game that go beyond what the average fans knows.

"For a long time, football statistics have been lists of results and scorers," Alexander said. "Even with the arrival of larger datasets in the 21st century, football content based around numbers was often just functional and dry. I will outline how we, at Stats Perform, have used social media, such as @OptaJoe, to create interesting narratives that both grow the audience for data and help shape the way fans engage with their favourite teams and players."

Worville's presentation titled, "Quantifying Quality Making Decisions Across the Pitch," will provide detailed examples of how data can deliver greater insight into the gameplay and the decision-making process during a match. The presentation will take a deeper look at some of the new data points and statistics being collected and their use across competition in global football leagues.

"Football fans today crave new statistics that dive deeper into the information coming out of a match," Worville said. "But teams, coaches, analysts and players must be well ahead of the average fan and stay at the forefront of the latest analytics and statistics. I will share some examples of the advanced analytics currently in use and how teams and analysts use data to improve play in all areas of the pitch."

The Sport Industry Global Conference is hosted annually by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and organized by the Korea Institute of Sports. This year's theme, 'The Importance of Data in Sport and Business', will offer a number of discussions on relevant subjects and fuel the exchange of experience, knowledge and expertise on global sports data.

The UK Sports Tech Conference brings together sports industry professionals, executives and investors to discuss the latest innovations in sports technology. Key executives from across the UK sports industry will be on-hand to discuss important developments effecting the industry right now.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbooks, teams and leagues. For more information, visit?StatsPerform.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005212/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Sarah Butler

Sarah.butler@statsperform.com 0044(0)7432631237