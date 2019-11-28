InventoryBase to Attend This Year's Negotiator Conference After Being Shortlisted for 3 Awards

PORTSMOUTH, England, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading property inspection app providers, InventoryBase (part of Radweb Ltd), will attend this year's industry renowned event in the hope of receiving the well-regarded accolade.

InventoryBase has been confirmed as a finalist at the Negotiator Awards 2019 in three categories - Supplier of the year for Products & Services (Business), Technology (Apps) and Professional Support.

The award submission focused on their dedication to providing customers with continued support in training and development, industry availability for inventory providers and quality of reports industry-wide. The company have placed their product and developed its offering to best serve the wider market.

The team will be on hand throughout the conference and exhibition on Friday 29th November, offering support and advice to all professionals attending the event.

Steve Rad, Managing Director said;

"We are extremely proud to have been recognised by the Negotiator Awards in three categories this year. Our offering has significantly improved over the last two years - within the property inspection app itself and around supporting services such as InventoryBase Academy & InventoryBase Workstreams. We look forward to delivering ongoing services and professional support to the industry into 2020."

The awards ceremony, held on the 29th November, will be held at London's Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane and attended by some of the most senior operators in the Lettings Industry.

For more information on InventoryBase and to start a free 14 day trial, visit www.inventorybase.com

About InventoryBase

InventoryBase, part of Radweb Ltd, is a property inspection platform for property managers and letting professionals.

It enables property managers to manage both properties and staff on the move and is available on most devices.

From workflows to audits and assisted scheduling, the software provides the complete package for any Property Manager.

InventoryBase Academy provides training and developments specifically for inventory providers.

InventoryBase Workstreams provides property reports on-demand, enabling clerks nationwide to increase workloads and gives agents the ability to book inspections with ease whenever they are required.

Representatives from InventoryBase are available for media interviews and speaking opportunities.