The Australian investment bank has become the latest company to sign The Climate Group's RE100 initiative, bringing it into a growing pool of businesses that are focused on the global energy transition.Macquarie Group has signed up to the global initiative RE100, underscoring its plans to power its global operations with 100% renewable electricity by 2025. The investment bank has been carbon-neutral in sourcing its energy supply since 2010 by purchasing carbon credits, but it will now also seek to develop its own projects and enter into power purchase agreements to supply clean electricity for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...