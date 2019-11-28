

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch business confidence fell in November to its lowest level in over three years, as producers' expectations weakened, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics reported on Thursday.



The business sentiment index fell to 2.8 in November from 3.6 in October. The reading was the lowest since August 2016, when it was 1.2.



The score was also below 1, the average for the past twenty years.



Producers in the industry were less positive about the expected activity and about their order position in November. Their assessment of finished stocks also deteriorated.



That said, there were more producers who expect production growth in the coming three months than those who anticipate a decline. Further, producers who found their order position large were more in number than those who considered the levels to be small.



Producers in the wood and building materials industry were the most confident about the future in November.



