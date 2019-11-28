Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Es ist vollbracht: Der größte Cannabisproduzent der Welt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853666 ISIN: JP3866800000 Ticker-Symbol: MAT1 
Tradegate
28.11.19
10:01 Uhr
8,418 Euro
+0,228
+2,78 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
PANASONIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANASONIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,352
8,418
10:13
8,352
8,418
10:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PANASONIC
PANASONIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PANASONIC CORPORATION8,418+2,78 %