Orange Opts for Ericsson Operations Engine in Managed Services Extension

Three-to-five-year Orange contract extension covers Belgium , Moldova , Romania , Slovakia , and Spain

, , , , and Ericsson Operations Engine, an AI-driven operating model, will be implemented to enhance Orange subscribers' user experience

Deal will see additional use of AI and automation of operations

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been re-selected by Orange as its managed services provider in five European countries in a deal that will also see the deployment of Ericsson Operations Engine. The deal covers Orange operations in Spain, Belgium, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova, supporting about 40 million customers.

Under the three-year contract, that can be extended to five years, Ericsson will provide a fully managed end-to-end operations service to include network operations, field support, and maintenance, as well as a spare parts management service for Orange's fixed-line access, 2G, 3G, 4G and future 5G access. Network performance, optimization and network expansion are optional components and delivered in some of the countries.

As part of the agreement, Ericsson will further transform operations by deploying Ericsson Operations Engine to capitalize on previous automation. The new AI-based Ericsson Operations Engine managed services model transforms operations to become data-driven, predictive and proactive. The advanced automation tools will allow Orange to increase operational network efficiency and further enhance customer experiences for its subscribers across the five countries.

Jean-Marc Vignolles, Europe Chief Operating Officer, Orange, says: "Following the initial five-year contract for managed services with Ericsson, we have decided to extend it for an additional three more years, relying on Ericsson capabilities in using new technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. This should enable the quality of our customers service, operation cost and efficiency."

Peter Laurin, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Managed Services, Ericsson, says: "Our AI-based Ericsson Operations Engine will enable Orange to focus even more on providing innovative solutions and delivering high-quality services for its customers, whilst at the same time improving operational efficiency. This renewed agreement reinforces the partnership started back in 2014 and confirms our long-term commitment to working with Orange. We are proud that Orange has renewed its confidence in our support missions and advanced automation tools allowing Orange to further enhance the customer experience for its subscribers and to bring further efficiencies."

