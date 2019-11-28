

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TR Property Investment Trust Plc. (TRY.L) reported that its profit from operations before tax for the half year ended 30 September 2019 rose to 113.40 million pounds from 93.75 million pounds in the prior year. Earnings per Ordinary share were 35.17 pence compared to 28.97 pence in the previous year.



Total income grew to 122.30 million pounds from 102.67 million pounds in the prior year.



The Board has announced an interim dividend of 5.20 pence just over 6% ahead of the prior year interim dividend of 4.90 pence. An interim dividend will be paid on 7 January 2020 to shareholders on the register on 6 December 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX