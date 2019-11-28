The global healthcare logistics market size is poised to grow by USD 30.93 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Healthcare logistics Market Analysis Report by Service (Transportation and Warehousing), Product (Pharmaceutical products and Medical devices) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019-2023

The market is driven by the rise in seaborne pharmaceutical transportation. Also, the emergence of drones in healthcare logistics is anticipated to further boost the growth of the healthcare logistics market.

The rise in seaborne pharmaceutical transportation is one of the critical drives of the healthcare logistics market growth. The growing carbon emission through roadways and air transportation, and the rising fuel costs are forcing pharmaceutical companies to choose seaborne shipments. Seaborne transportation also helps mitigate other production expenses. On top of this, security is another major advantage since the container remains untouched until it reaches the destination. Hence, several pharmaceutical companies are preferring seaborne transportation over air or roadways. For instance, AstraZeneca, a prominent multinational pharmaceutical company, shifted around 65% of its product transportation to seaborne transportation in 2014.

Major Five Healthcare Logistics Companies:

CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics provides several services such as international customs brokerage for air, ocean, and ground transportation; deferred air pickup and delivery; and other value-added services. The company also provides contract logistics activities, which include the provision of inbound logistics, manufacturing support, outbound/distribution logistics, and aftermarket logistics.

DB Schenker

DB Schenker has business operations under various segments, which include land transport, air and ocean freight, and contract logistics. In 2018, the company received the CERTIPHARM certification and launched road transportation for pharmaceutical end-users.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG operates its business through various segments, which include post, eCommerce, parcel, express, global forwarding, freight, supply chain, and other. In 2017, the company's supply chain segment launched a service logistics solution for the medical device sector.

FedEx

FedEx has business operations under various segments, namely FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. The company offers logistics services to pharmaceutical products and medical devices. In 2018, the company started a new same-day delivery service in Portland.

KUEHNE NAGEL

KUEHNE NAGEL operates its logistics business through various segments, which include seafreight, airfreight, overland, and contract logistics. In 2018, the company launched KN ControlTowerDynamic, an end-to-end transportation management solution for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Healthcare Logistics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Transportation

Warehousing

Healthcare Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

