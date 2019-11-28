Strong organic revenue growth in H120 was boosted by several multi-year fraud licences and the contribution from the VIX Verify and IDology acquisitions. During H1, GB Group (GBG) made good progress with its strategy to expand internationally and enhance its product functionality and datasets. Management is confident of meeting consensus expectations for FY20; while our forecasts are unchanged at the operating profit level, a higher effective tax rate reduces our normalised EPS forecasts by c 3% in FY20-22e.

