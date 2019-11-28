Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2019
Breaking News! Es ist vollbracht: Der größte Cannabisproduzent der Welt...
BMW Announces New Possibilities at the Crossroads of Sound, Music, and Technology

MUNICH, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- London Symphony Orchestra. Teatro alla Scala. Bolshoi Theatre. Bayerische Staatsoper. Staatsoper Unter den Linden. Elbphilharmonie. Polish National Opera. The Munich Philharmonic. For many years, BMW has been collaborating with world-renowned orchestras in creating formats such as "BMW Opera Next" and "BMW Classics" to offer novel ways to experience music. Millions of visitors have enjoyed free concerts performed at the famous squares in select cities as well as on online platforms.

Audience of 42.000 people at

The electrification of vehicles opens up entirely new possibilities at the crossroads of sound, music and mobility. In 2019, BMW partnered with internationally renowned film music composer and Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer to compose the electric drive sounds and sound signs for the BMW Vision M NEXT.

Music is highly emotional and creates unforgettable moments. What is the potential hidden in this universal language? Developing new sounds represents an incredible opportunity.

BMW intends to involve orchestras as part of the sonic exploration that will define sounds of the future and its international music partners were thrilled at the prospects of this initiative.

© 2019 PR Newswire