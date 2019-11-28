British Company Medi-Immune Named in Business Worldwide Magazine's Top 20 to Watch 2019

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the World Health Organisation, a devastating new pandemic is predicted to sweep the globe in the very near future. British company Medi-Immune is dedicated to stopping the next super bug killing millions and has gained a spot in Business Worldwide Magazine's "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2019" list.

The list is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Whether it's banking, industry, healthcare, energy or more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those making the Top 20 have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that can drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets. Medi-Immune impressed the judging panel with their revolutionary work in disease control and research.

Medi-Immune's primary focus is to provide immediate protection against all airborne pathogens whilst providing first class respiratory protection, saving money and lives. Having invented, developed and then tested its new technology at PHE Porton Down, the firm has unveiled its new lifesaving device, ProtectivAir. This lightweight, wearable technology enables unrestricted everyday activities and uses ultraviolet radiation to sterilise airborne pathogens and disable their ability to reproduce. It has already been proven in in vivo trials to produce a ten billion times reduction in influenza particles.

Another exciting development has seen ProtectivAir being remodelled and tested within a cabin environment to help prevent transmission of airborne infections by travellers. Initially piloted in automobiles, Medi-Immune plans to adapt the technology to help protect against diseases that travel internationally on aircraft.

John Willcocks, Business Development Consultant, Medi-immune explained: "Essentially, we have created innovative technology that can protect everyone from known and unseen emerging threats. By offering both immediate and long-term protection against new and existing airborne pathogens, we are changing the way science looks at immunisation and airborne viral protection."

With governments around the world under pressure to tackle the imminent threat of pandemics, Medi-Immune will be in the vanguard, providing the solution.

To find out more about the company, visit https://medi-immune.com/ or contact John Willcocks at johnwillcocks@medi-immune.com .

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide website

https://www.bwmonline.com/2019/11/09/medi-immune-the-british-company-tackling-global-pandemics-with-technology/

