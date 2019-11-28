A new senior executive appointed for Olainfarm with international experience in pharmacy

In accordance with the plan of JSC Olainfarm Supervisory Council to further strengthen the management team of the company, Jeroen Weites has been appointed as Chairman of the Management Board, CEO of Olainfarm Group, with 20 years of international experience in the pharmaceutical industry. The former CEO Lauris Macijevskis will remain on the Board of Olainfarm.

Chairman of the Board, CEO of JSC Olainfarm Group Jeroen Weites is entrusted with the overall management and strategic development of the Olainfarm Group as well as new market niche and sales market expansion.

Gundars Berzinš, Chairman of the Supervisory Council of JSC Olainfarm, emphasizes: "We are pleased that management team is joined by such an experienced senior executive with considerable expertise in big pharma management, ensuring the companies' chosen direction of transformation and the growth of business operating income. Europe is one of the markets where JSC Olainfarm wants to grow, while maintaining a solid position in strategically important CIS markets. I am convinced that the addition of such an experienced executive offers real opportunities for the company to develop to a new level. We greatly appreciate the contribution of the current management board under the leadership of L. Macijevskis at such a vital stage for the company and we are delighted he remains on the board. As we move forward, we intend to continue strengthening our management team."

Chairman of the Board, CEO of JSC Olainfarm Group Jeroen Weites says: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to use my experience in business operations in Europe, CIS and Asia, when joining the Olainfarm team in such a vital stage of development. I have familiarized myself with Olainfarm's historical success, product portfolios and performance figures, which are all impressive and we must not settle here. Olainfarm has the opportunity to not only become a success story in Latvia but in all the Baltics, where the contribution of every single employee plays a significant role."

Under the leadership of J. Weites, more than 30 new pharmaceutical products have been successfully introduced in international markets. Jeroen Weites has been the General Manager of Global Healthcare in Sanofi, Bulgaria since 2014, and has led Sanofi's General Medicine South Europe (200 mio euro profit) and North Europe (165 mio euro profit) clusters, where his key task was to ensure successful transformation processes for the company. Between 2010 and 2014, he held the position of Senior Director at Sanofi Genzyme, France, primarily responsible for implementing, managing and advising on new European markets as well as developing launch strategies in Japan and China. He also previously held senior positions at UCB Pharma Brussels in Brussels, Belgium and at Biogen Idec in Boston, USA. Weites holds a Master's degree in Economics from the University of Amsterdam.

Jeroen Weites does not own any shares at the JSC Olainfarm.

Lauris Macijevskis, Raimonds Terentjevs, Signe Baldere-Sildedze, Milana Belevica and Martinš Purinš remain on the Board of the JSC Olainfarm.

JSC Olainfarm is one of the largest companies in the Baltic States with more than 45 years of experience in production of pharmaceuticals and chemical and pharmaceutical products. The basic principle of the company is to produce reliable and effective top quality products for Latvia and the whole world. Currently, JSC Olainfarm products are exported to more than 60 countries worldwide, including the Baltic States, Russia, other CIS countries, Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.

Additional information:

Janis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Phone: +371 29178878

Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com?