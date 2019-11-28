

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, the European Commission is set to issue economic confidence survey data. The euro area economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 101 in November from 100.8 in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the franc, it rose against the rest of the major counterparts.



The euro was worth 120.52 against the yen, 1.0999 against the franc, 0.8513 against the pound and 1.1015 against the greenback at 4:55 am ET.



