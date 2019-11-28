

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales grew at the fastest pace in three months in October, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 3.3 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.5 percent increase in September. Economists had expected a 3.1 percent increase.



The latest increase in sales was the biggest since July, when it as 3.8 percent.



Sales of consumables, excluding those from the state-owned chain of liquor stores, rose by 1.7 percent and sales of durables increased by 4.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.2 percent in October. Economists had expected the sales to remain unchanged.



